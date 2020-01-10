COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Chaparrals on the road

MIDLAND A strong second-half performance helped carry the Midland College men’s basketball team to a 69-59 victory against Odessa College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the Chaparral Center.

The Wranglers (8-8, overall, 1-2 in conference) had a 26-22 lead at the half before the Chaparrals (8-9, 1-2) took control of the second half.

Victor Rosario scored 15 points to lead Odessa College, with Tavon Jones adding 15. Joe Kasperzyk and Isaiah Turner each had nine.

“I thought we got outplayed,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I thought they passed the ball better and that they played better defense. I thought they were better coached.

“We just got outplayed. It was really disappointing because we had a lot of time to prepare. It’s been about nine or 10 days since we returned from Christmas break. To be honest, we were okay in the first 20 minutes of the game but then the second 20 minutes, they took it to us.”

Steven Richardson had a game-high 18 points, while Amani Harris had 17 and Thomas Miles had 12.

“I was really proud of our guys because Odessa College is a really talented team and well coached and for us to get a win against them was great,” Midland College head coach Pat Rafferty said. “It wasn’t a thing of beauty tonight in anyway but I was proud of how we hung in there and competed against a good team.”

After a tough start, both teams started to find their range, with Victor Rosario’s 3-pointer giving the Wranglers a 13-10 lead at the 9:31 mark in the first half.

Midland College’s Elijah Scranton’s scored moments later to cut Odessa College’s lead to 16-14 in the first half.

The Wranglers responded with a 5-0 run to increase their lead before calling a timeout with 4:41 left before halftime.

The Chaparrals then responded in the form of a 4-0 run, with Odessa College leading at the break.

Midland College came out of the locker room with a strong run in the second half, taking a 29-26 lead after going on a 7-0 run.

Midland College led by four, 39-35, nearing the midway point of the second half before it started to put some distance between itself and the Wranglers, with Odessa College unable to respond the rest of the game.