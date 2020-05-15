SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Iraan's McGhee racing full speed toward goals

Iraan’s Emily McGhee not only had specific goals, but specific plans on how to achieve them.

Academically, that led to straight A’s throughout high school and valedictorian honors for Iraan’s class of 2020.

Athletically, she was a state qualifier in both cross country and track and field.

“Every coach wants a kid that makes them look up or turn around and say, ‘I had that one kid who works for the team and gave the same effort every day, day in and day out,’” said Rachael Eubank, who coached McGhee in cross country and basketball. “Emily does that in the classroom and for cross country and she played basketball for me, as well.

“She absolutely is one of those kids. It doesn’t matter what kind of day she’s having. She can be happy, sad, mad, frustrated. Whatever it is, she’s going to give me 100 percent every time she steps out to run or steps out on the court. I know she does the same in the classroom. She’s absolutely an incredible girl.”

McGhee placed 33rd out of 151 runners at the Class 2A state cross country meet last November. As a sophomore, she qualified for the state track meet in the 800-meter run, finishing fifth. In basketball, she was a two-time all-district selection and helped Iraan to a pair of playoff appearances.

While the coronavirus pandemic denied McGhee a chance to add another state track berth to her resume, she said she will take a lot with her from her senior year.

“Over my high school years, I’ve learned a lot about work ethic and just giving my 100 percent 100 percent of the time,” McGhee said. “For athletics, it was all about what I can do to take the next step and reach my goals. My goal was to get to state, so every competition I wanted to better my time for cross country. For basketball, I just wanted to win the next game every time.

“For academics, my goal was to always make good grades so I could be the best I could be and to learn everything I need to. I just studied and worked really hard. The end goal was to be valedictorian.”

McGhee, who will graduate with 28 college hours earned through dual-credit classes, now turns her attention to pursuing a degree.

She plans to attend Tarleton State and study wildlife sustainability and ecosystems.

Eubank said the organizational skills McGhee honed in high school will serve her well in college.

“She’s a great planner,” Eubank said. “She’s extremely organized. This young lady has known what God has put out for her and planned to do.

“She knows exactly what she wants to do and when she wants to do it. Her first thing is her academics and getting into the school and the right program so she could pursue the degree that she wants to. Her planning is probably better than some adults.”