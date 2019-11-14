HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin playoff capsules for Nov. 15

PECOS EAGLES VS. LEVELLAND LOBOS

Class 4A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

>> Head coaches: Chad Olson (Pecos); Andy Correll (Levelland).

>> Districts: Pecos (District 1); Levelland (District 2).

>> 2019 Records: Pecos (6-4); Levelland (4-6).

>> Next Opponent: Glen Rose-Bridgeport winner.

>> Last Week: Pecos def. Snyder, 49-24; Levelland lost to Lubbock Estacado, 42-12.

>> All-time Playoff Records: Pecos (4-14); Levelland (14-16-1).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Pecos (2015); Levelland (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Pecos (Semifinals, 1975); Levelland (Quarterfinals, 2016).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Pecos Leaders: RB Armando Granado (258 carries, 1,440 yards, 14 TDs), RB Ezekiel Saldana (69-879-9), RB Abel Velasquez (73-816-12).

>> Levelland Leaders: QB Bryant White (88-of-165 passing, 1,140 yards, 9 TDs); RB Isaiah Salazar (120 carries, 882 yards, 14 TDs), Jacob Ramirez (45 receptions, 490 yards, 1 TD).

>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Pecos).

>> Notes: The Eagles are a run-heavy offense (403 yards passing, 3,800 yards rushing), while the Lobos have better balance (1,640 yards passing, 1,819 yards rushing). … Pecos’ running game has surged lately, with Granado, Saldana and Velasquez pacing the Eagles’ current four-game winning streak. … Granado does all the dirty work as the fullback, playing between the tackles, while Saldana and Velasquez use their breakaway speed to create havoc around the corners. … The Lobos struggled down the stretch, losing two of their final three games. They scored just 40 points over the final three weeks, while surrendering 94.

ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS VS. LUBBOCK ROOSEVELT EAGLES

Class 3A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.

>> Head coaches: John Fellows (Alpine); Matt Landers (Lubbock Roosevelt).

>> Districts: Alpine (District 1); Lubbock Roosevelt (District 2).

>> 2019 Records: Alpine (8-2); Lubbock Roosevelt (3-7).

>> Next Opponent: Anson-Friona winner.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. Crane, 22-16 (OT); Lubbock Roosevelt lost to Coahoma, 54-27.

>> All-time Playoff Records: Alpine (17-37-2); Lubbock Roosevelt (3-7).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Alpine (2018); Lubbock Roosevelt (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Alpine (State Semifinals, 1972, 1973); Lubbock Roosevelt (Regional, 2008).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None

>> Alpine Leaders: QB Jayden Canaba (31-of-63 passing, 597 yards, 5 TDs), QB/RB Aaron Fellows (39-of-62 passing, 547 yards, 3 TDS; 113 carries, 896 yards, 14 TDs), RB Travis Ruckman (80-676-12).

>> Lubbock Roosevelt Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).

>> Web: bigbendradio.com

>> Notes: The Fightin’ Bucks come into the game off an emotional overtime victory against Crane that clinched the district title and will have to quickly get back down to earth and focus on the playoffs. … Aaron Fellows has been getting better each week, leading the Fightin’ Bucks on a seven-game winning streak. … Ruckman, who leads the team with 82 tackles, has been a welcome addition to the backfield with Fellows and Canaba after injuries forced coach John Fellows to shuffle things around.

VAN HORN EAGLES VS. SEAGRAVES EAGLES

Class 2A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.

>> Head coaches: Brock Tyrrell (Van Horn); Armando Minjarez (Seagraves).

>> Districts: Van Horn (District 1); Seagraves (District 2).

>> 2019 Records: Van Horn (5-5); Seagraves (5-5).

>> Next Opponent: Tahoka-Gruver winner.

>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Iraan, 32-0; Seagraves def. Plains, 47-0.

>> All-time Playoff Records: Van Horn (6-19-1); Seagraves (44-39-2).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Van Horn (2018); Seagraves (2017).

>> Deepest Advancement: Van Horn (Area, 2016); Seagraves (State Runner-up, 1977).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Van Horn Leaders: RB/LB Joshua Mendez (210 carries, 1,204 yards, 7 TDs; 96 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 defensive TDs); QB Jermaine Corralez (42-of-94 passing, 771 yards, 12 TDs); WR Aaron Urias (27 receptions, 490 yards, 7 TDs).

>> Seagraves Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Web: towntalkradio.com/seagraves.

>> Notes: Getting off to a quick start is key for Van Horn and Joshua Mendez and Aaron Urias give the Eagles the chance to do just that in a matchup of teams that have surrendered nearly the same amount of points (Van Horn, 258; Seagraves, 255). … The difference is offensive, where Van Horn has put 101 more points on the scoreboard this season (323-222).

MCCAMEY BADGERS VS. FARWELL STEERS

Class 2A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tornado Stadium, Lamesa.

>> Head coaches: Michael Woodard (McCamey); Jhett Norman (Farwell).

>> Districts: McCamey (District 1); Farwell (District 2).

>> 2019 Records: McCamey (3-7); Farwell (7-3).

>> Next Opponent: Stratford-New Home winner.

>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Wink, 42-14; Farwell lost to Sudan, 55-12.

>> All-time Playoff Records: McCamey (22-36); Farwell (17-24).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: McCamey (2018); Farwell (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: McCamey (State Runner-up, 2006); Farwell (Quarterfinals, 2010).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 1 (McCamey leads 1-0).

>> McCamey Leaders: QB Ivan Rubio (89-of-189 passing, 1,599 yards, 17 TDs), RB/WR Nano Rodriguez (62 carries, 329 yards, 1 TD; 31 receptions, 554 yards, 6 TDs), WR Caden Johnson (17 receptions, 342 yards, 5 TDs).

>> Farwell Leaders: N/A.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Web: None.

>> Notes: The Badgers have been battling injuries throughout the season and it continues as they head into the postseason. … One bright spot for McCamey has been the return of quarterback Ivan Rubio, who missed three games during the middle of the season, but returned during district play. As he goes, so to go the Badgers. … Nano Rodriguez has been the breakout story for McCamey this season, stepping in when Rubio was out to put the team on his shoulders. He has, however ,missed the past three games.

IRAAN BRAVES VS. SUDAN HORNETS

Class 2A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 pm. Friday, Buffalo Stadium, Stanton.

>> Head coaches: Matthew Luddeke (Iraan); John Cornelius (Sudan).

>> Districts: Iraan (District 1); Sudan (District 2).

>> 2019 Records: Iraan (0-10); Sudan (10-0).

>> Next Opponent: Vega-Smyer winner.

>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Van Horn, 32-0; Sudan def. Farwell, 55-12.

>> All-time Playoff Records: Iraan (48-35-1); Sudan (33-21).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Iraan (2018); Sudan (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Iraan (State Champion, 1996); Sudan (State Champion, 1993).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: N/A.

>> Iraan Leaders: N/A.

>> Sundan Leaders: QB Christian Montes (87-of-136 passing, 1,586 yards, 17 TDs; 153 carries, 1,183 yards, 32 TDs), WR Beto Mendoza (23 receptions, 417 yards, 5 TDs).

>> Notes: This season has been a struggle for Iraan and it won’t get any easier tonight for the Braves, who are averaging less than 130 yards of total offense, and 4.4 points, per game. … Against Alpine earlier this season, the Braves finished with just 10 men on the field because of injuries. … Montes is a one-man wrecking crew for the Hornets, responsible for 2,769 yards of offense and 49 touchdowns.

RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. STERLING CITY EAGLES

Class 1A Division I Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 8 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City.

>> Head coaches: Garret Avalos (Rankin); Trey Sisco (Sterling City).

>> Districts: Rankin (District 7); Sterling City (District 8).

>> 2019 Records: Rankin (9-1); Sterling City (9-1).

>> Next Opponent: Ropes-O’Donnell winner.

>> Last Week: Rankin def. Balmorhea, 68-44; Sterling City lost to Garden City, 64-46.

>> Playoff appearances: Rankin (30); Sterling City (28).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Rankin (2018); Sterling City (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Rankin (); Sterling City (State Runner-up, 2010).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: N/A.

>> Rankin Leaders: RB De’Shon Goodley (109 carries, 1,474 yards, 28 TDs; 36-of-58 passing, 712 yards, 8 TDs); QB Titan Quigg (38-of-50 passing, 833 yards, 15 TDs)

>> Sterling City Leaders: N/A.

>> Web: mixlr.com/reddevilradio/, mixlr.com/tx1afan/.

>> Notes: The Red Devils did last week what no other team has been able to do, knock off the top-ranked team in the state with a convincing victory against Balmorhea. … That put the target directly on the back of the Red Devils, who moved to No. 2 in the state. … Goodley has been the standout this season, his breakaway speed a definite game changer each night. … Sterling City is ranked fourth in the state.

GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS VS. LORAINE BULLDOGS

Class 1A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game

>> Time, Date, Place: 5 p.m. Friday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City.

>> Head coaches: Joe Helms (Grandfalls-Royalty);

>> Districts: Grandfalls-Royalty (District 5); Loraine (District 6).

>> 2019 Records: Grandfalls-Royalty (9-1); Loraine (6-4).

>> Next Opponent: Jayton-Woodson winner.

>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty was idle; Loraine lost to Blackwell, 54-38.

>> Playoff appearances: Grandfalls-Royalty (17); Loraine

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Grandfalls-Royalty (2018); Loraine (2016).

>> Deepest Advancement: Grandfalls-Royalty (State champion, 2013); Loraine (N/A).

>> Web: mixlr.com/tx1afan/.

>> Notes: The Cowboys continue to be the top-ranked team in Division II and are coming off a bye week.