  • February 17, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves up four spots in new rankings - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves up four spots in new rankings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 6:45 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves up four spots in new rankings OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team moved up four spots to No. 14 in the newest rankings released by the National Junior College Athletic Association Monday.

The Wranglers (9-1) finished 3-1 over the weekend with a sweep over Seward County Community College last Friday and a doubleheader split against Colby Community College Saturday.

Odessa College will remain at home with a three-game series against Temple College starting at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, February 17, 2020 6:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
64°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SW at 4mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 35°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 44°/Low 38°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]