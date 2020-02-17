COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves up four spots in new rankings

The Odessa College baseball team moved up four spots to No. 14 in the newest rankings released by the National Junior College Athletic Association Monday.
The Wranglers (9-1) finished 3-1 over the weekend with a sweep over Seward County Community College last Friday and a doubleheader split against Colby Community College Saturday.
Odessa College will remain at home with a three-game series against Temple College starting at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.
