  • February 8, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB unable to overcome physical UAFS

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB unable to overcome physical UAFS

Basketball boxes

UAFS 73, UTPB 63

UAFS (12-10, 9-7)

Alexsis Brown 1-2 4-6 6, Mar’Shalia Lollie 7-9 0-0 14, Hannah Boyett 9-20 2-2 28, Tamera Gulley 2-3 2-2 6, Dachelle Terry 2-9 0-0 4, Ashanti Eden 1-7 3-4 5, Leiloni Culley 1-8 2-2 4, Paige Elston 2-4 0-0 4, Laurissa Campbell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 13-16 73.

UTPB (9-14, 6-11)

Jada Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Holly Hemmeline 6-17 1-2 17, Kayla Galindo 0-7 4-4 4, Alexus Quaadman 4-10 1-2 9, Yazmin Batch 4-9 1-2 10, Jordan Rogers 3-6 1-2 7, Kristian James 1-4 3-4 6, Lauren Stallworth 1-1 0-0 2, rory Carter 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 23-67 11-16 63

UAFS 14 15 28 16 — 73

UTPB 21 7 22 13 — 63

3-Point goals — UAFS 8-25 (Boyett 8-15, Terry 0-4, Eden 0-4, Culley 0-2), UTPB 6-20 (Berry 0-3, Hemmeline 4-11, Galindo 0-2, Batch 1-3, James 1-1). Total fouls — UAFS 16, UTPB 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UAFS 40 (Lollie 11), UTPB 44 (Quaadman 8). Assists — UAFS 18 (Elston 4), UTPB 18 (Galindo 7).

Lone Star Conference Standings

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 21 4 14 2

Lubbock Christian 19 3 13 3

Eastern New Mexico 16 6 10 6

Angelo State 12 8 9 7

UTPB 9 14 6 11

Western New Mexico 7 14 4 13

SOUTH DIVISION

Tarleton State 17 5 11 5

St. Mary’s 11 10 10 7

St. Edward’s 12 9 8 8

Texas A&M International 8 15 5 12

Texas Woman’s 7 13 5 11

Texas A&M-Kingsville 4 15 3 14

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 22 0 16 0

Cameron 10 12 9 7

Oklahoma Christian 7 13 7 9

UAFS 12 10 9 7

Midwestern State 8 12 6 10

UT-Tyler 3 17 1 15

Saturday’s games

Lubbock Christian 77, Eastern New Mexico 53

St. Mary’s 90 Texas A&M International 47

Texas A&M-Commerce 98, UT Tyler 49

West Texas A&M 56, Angelo State 49

Texas Woman’s 68, Midwestern State 59

UAFS 73, UTPB 63

Tarleton State 74, Cameron 45

St. Edward’s 78, Texas A&M-Kingsville 52

Oklahoma Christian 73, Western New Mexico 67

Thursday’s games

Lubbock Christian at UAFS, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at West Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Angelo State at Oklahoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

UTPB at St. Edward’s, 5:30 p.m.

UT-Tyler at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Midwestern State, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Woman’s at Eastern New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Western New Mexico at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:16 pm

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:16 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB unable to overcome physical UAFS By Lee Scheide

The UTPB women’s basketball team knew that Arkansas-Fort Smith was going to be physical.

The Falcons also knew that Hannah Boyett was the main threat for the Lady Lions.

Knowing that, however, seemed to make little difference in the end.

Boyett scored a game-high 28 pints and Arkansas-Fort Smith’s defensive pressure forced 25 turnovers as the Lady Lions were able to come away with a 73-63 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Mar’Shalia Lollie added 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Lions (12-10 overall, 9-7 in conference).

“Their physicality was the difference today,” UTPB coach Rae Boothe said. “We didn’t do a good job responding to their pressure.

“And we knew (Boyett) she was their shooter. But for one player to have more 3-pointers than our entire team, not good”

Boyett was 8-of-15 from 3-point range, the only long-distance attempts her team made. UTPB connected on just 6 of 20 3-pointers.

Holly Hemmeline led the Falcons (9-14, 6-11) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, with Yazmin Batch adding 10 in the loss.

Hemmeline, UTPB’s leading scorer, was a prime target for the Lady Lions, who forced the freshman to work hard to get open and then put a hand in her face on most shot attempts.

The final outcome was a far cry from the way the game opened as the Falcons hit the floor running at the opening tip.

Hemmeline opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the left corner, followed by another 3-pointer from the left wing by Batch.

Batch then connected on a jump shot inside the lane, with Hemmeline driving for a basket as the shot clock expired to extend the run.

Alexus Quaadman then pulled down an offensive rebound and scored to give UTPB a 12-0 lead with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lady Lions finally found the scoreboard on Gulley’s jumper with 4:57 to play in the quarter and Arkansas-Fort Smith slowly began to climb back into the game, cutting the deficit to seven at the first intermission.

The Lady Lions continued to chip away at the Falcons’ lead, finally taking their first lead on a Boyett 3-pointer from the right corner with 56 seconds to play in the first half.

UTPB never led again as Arkansas-Fort Smith used a 7-0 run at the start of the third quarter to open an eight-point lead (36-28).

“I think we played like a team full of freshmen at times tonight,” Boothe said.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

