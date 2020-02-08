WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB unable to overcome physical UAFS

The UTPB women’s basketball team knew that Arkansas-Fort Smith was going to be physical.

The Falcons also knew that Hannah Boyett was the main threat for the Lady Lions.

Knowing that, however, seemed to make little difference in the end.

Boyett scored a game-high 28 pints and Arkansas-Fort Smith’s defensive pressure forced 25 turnovers as the Lady Lions were able to come away with a 73-63 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Mar’Shalia Lollie added 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Lions (12-10 overall, 9-7 in conference).

“Their physicality was the difference today,” UTPB coach Rae Boothe said. “We didn’t do a good job responding to their pressure.

“And we knew (Boyett) she was their shooter. But for one player to have more 3-pointers than our entire team, not good”

Boyett was 8-of-15 from 3-point range, the only long-distance attempts her team made. UTPB connected on just 6 of 20 3-pointers.

Holly Hemmeline led the Falcons (9-14, 6-11) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, with Yazmin Batch adding 10 in the loss.

Hemmeline, UTPB’s leading scorer, was a prime target for the Lady Lions, who forced the freshman to work hard to get open and then put a hand in her face on most shot attempts.

The final outcome was a far cry from the way the game opened as the Falcons hit the floor running at the opening tip.

Hemmeline opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the left corner, followed by another 3-pointer from the left wing by Batch.

Batch then connected on a jump shot inside the lane, with Hemmeline driving for a basket as the shot clock expired to extend the run.

Alexus Quaadman then pulled down an offensive rebound and scored to give UTPB a 12-0 lead with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lady Lions finally found the scoreboard on Gulley’s jumper with 4:57 to play in the quarter and Arkansas-Fort Smith slowly began to climb back into the game, cutting the deficit to seven at the first intermission.

The Lady Lions continued to chip away at the Falcons’ lead, finally taking their first lead on a Boyett 3-pointer from the right corner with 56 seconds to play in the first half.

UTPB never led again as Arkansas-Fort Smith used a 7-0 run at the start of the third quarter to open an eight-point lead (36-28).

“I think we played like a team full of freshmen at times tonight,” Boothe said.