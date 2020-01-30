  • January 30, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB faces new challenges in expanded conference - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB faces new challenges in expanded conference

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
2020 UTPB Baseball Roster

2020 UTPB BASEBALL ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Year

1 Nick Schnopp OF Fr.

2 Michael Clapperton IF Soph.

3 Clay Thompson P Soph.

4 Pemron Burrows OF Sr.

5 Jay Desoto IF Jr.

7 Nick Bartley P Sr.

8 Gabriel Melendez IF Jr.

9 Spencer Cofer P Jr.

9 Krisjon Segleski P Soph.

10 Lincoln Choat IF Jr.

11 Trever Berg P Jr.

12 Ed O’Bannon III P Jr.

13 Jonathan Bermudez C Sr.

14 Andre Leyva P Fr.

15 Owen Bessette P Sr.

16 Oswaldo Godina P/IF Jr.

17 Braeden Gould P Jr.

18 JD Martinez P Jr.

20 Tyler Stone P Jr.

21 Hayden Matthewson OF Soph.

22 Torren Brozovich OF Jr.

23 Garrett Thornton OF Jr.

24 Devin Ferrari OF Jr.

25 Andrew Williams C Soph.

26 Joey Winkler OF Soph.

27 Nick Hernandez 1B/P Jr.

28 Brayden Williamson P Soph.

30 Daniel Juarez P Fr.

31 Jake Rohde P Soph.

32 Peyton Koopman OF Jr.

33 Paul McRae P Sr.

35 Jeff Thoben P Jr.

40 Austin Parks P Fr.

41 Luis Dominguez P Soph.

43 Tanner Rhodes P Soph.

44 Alex Wixson 1B Sr.

45 Austin Cundiff IF Fr.

49 Garrett Tatum OF Fr.

RS Gabriel Chavez C Jr.

RS Daniel Enriquez OF Fr.

RS Collin Fabio Utility Sr.

RS Jose Antonio Hernandez Utility Fr.

RS Colby Milligan P Jr.

RS Jordan Munoz IF Fr.

Head coach: Brian Reinke

Assistant coaches: Wes Hunt

2020 UTPB Baseball Schedule

2020 UTPB BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Site

Jan. 31 West Texas A&M 2 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 1 West Texas A&M 2 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 2 West Texas A&M 1 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 7 Tarleton State 2 p.m. Stephenville

Feb. 8 Tarleton State 2 p.m. Stephenville

Feb. 9 Tarleton State 1 p.m. Stephenville

Feb. 14 St. Edward’s 2 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 15 St. Edward’s (DH) Noon Roden Field

Feb. 16 St. Edward’s 1 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 21 UA Fort Smith 3 p.m. Fort Smith, Ark.

Feb. 22 UA Fort Smith (DH) 1 p.m. Fort Smith, Ark.

Feb. 23 UA Fort Smith 1 p.m. Fort Smith, Ark.

Feb. 28 St. Mary’s 2 p.m. Roden Field

Feb. 29 St. Mary’s (DH) 1 p.m. Roden Field

March 1 St. Mary’s 1 p.m. Roden Field

March 6 Eastern New Mexico 2 p.m. Portales, N.M.

March 7 Eastern New Mexico (DH) 2 p.m. Portales, N.M.

March 8 Eastern New Mexico 1 p.m. Portales, N.M.

March 13 Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 p.m. Roden Field

March 14 Texas A&M-Kingsville (DH) 1 p.m. Roden Field

March 15 Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 p.m. Roden Field

March 20 Oklahoma Christian 5 p.m. Oklahoma City, Okla.

March 21 Oklahoma Christian (DH) 2 p.m. Oklahoma City, Okla.

March 22 Oklahoma Christian 1 p.m. Oklahoma City, Okla.

March 27 Angelo State 2 p.m. Roden Field

March 28 Angelo State (DH) 1 p.m. Roden Field

March 29 Angelo State 1 p.m. Roden Field

April 3 Cameron 6 p.m. Lawton, Okla.

April 4 Cameron (DH) 3 p.m. Lawton, Okla.

April 5 Cameron 1 p.m. Lawton, Okla.

April 9 Texas A&M International 2 p.m. Roden Field

April 10 Texas A&M International (DH) 1 p.m. Roden Field

April 11 Texas A&M International 1 p.m. Roden Field

April 17 Lubbock Christian 6 p.m. Lubbock

April 18 Lubbock Christian (DH) 2 p.m. Lubbock

April 19 Lubbock Christian 1 p.m. Lubbock

April 24 UT Tyler 2 p.m. Roden Field

April 25 UT Tyler (DH) 1 p.m. Roden Field

April 26 UT Tyler 1 p.m. Roden Field

Related Galleries

icon-collection COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB baseball preview

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:21 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB faces new challenges in expanded conference By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Heading into the new season, the UTPB baseball team will face a much different schedule than in previous years.

With the Lone Star Conference merging with the Heartland Conference, the number of baseball teams has doubled to 14.

All teams will play a single weekend series against each other.

For UTPB head coach Brian Reinke, the changes require several adjustments for him and his players.

“This will probably be the most challenging year that I’ve had in the history of the program,” Reinke said. “You’ve taken the two best baseball conferences in all of Division II and combined them into one conference, so the challenge is can you stay positive when times are tough? Can you stay going when times are good?

“The best teams in this league are going to have some hard weekends and so it’s really to the point of what you can do. There are no easy weekends. It’s 50 games of conference. It’s just like a major league schedule. Every game counts. That’s the way it is this year.”

Regardless, the Falcons are looking to meet whatever challenge presented to them this year.

“There are no warm up games,” junior pitcher Trever Berg said. “We just have to get after it right from the start. We have to get ready for the long haul.”

For Berg and his teammates, there are mixed emotions about not playing any nonconference games.

“You want to get in the groove of things but you don’t have the time this year because of the schedule, but we’re ready to attack it,” Berg said. “I think we’ll be fine.”

UTPB will be looking to pick up where it left off last spring, going 20-29 overall and 11-13 in the Lone Star Conference in 2019.

It was the team’s first 20-win season since 2015.

“At this point of the year, we’ve practiced all fall and the first couple weeks in January so everybody’s excited to play,” Reinke said. “It’s just making sure that we are getting everything done that we need to and be ready for the first game.

“After the first weekend, we’ll know where we stand and where our deficiencies are and where we need to correct those things.”

The Falcons have seven seniors this year, including Pemron Burrows, who tied the school record with 24 stolen bases last year and was named second-team all-conference.

“Pemron Burrows will be crucial for us this year,” Reinke said. “We want him running every time he gets on base.”

Burrows hit .277 last season and led the team with a .449 on-base percentage while driving in 20 runs.

UTPB also welcomes back Skyler Palermo, another all-conference selection.

Peyton Koopman is another retuning player for the Falcons, He finished 2019 with a .315 batting average with three home runs and 18 RBIs despite being banged up last season.

“Peyton Koopman was injured a little bit last year, but he’s got power potential in the middle of the order,” Reinke said. “We need him to be there every single day for us.”

It may be early in the year, but one of the strengths that Reinke has seen from his players is their ability to play well together.

“So far, I think the strength is that we are a team,” Reinke said. “We don’t have a lot of individuals who are out there doing their own thing.

“I really like the way that this group has assembled. I like how they’ve gone about things every day in practice. I think they understand what this is about.”

But depth might be a concern in some areas.

“I think the weakness is that we’re going to be short on depth in a couple of places,” Reinke said. “We’re going to have two catchers on the roster and that’s always a concern.

“I think depth at infield is a concern. I think our outfield depth is a positive. I think there are guys that won’t get as much playing time as they deserve, but we have a lot of depth.”

The Falcons, picked to finish 11th in the conference’s preseason poll, open the season against West Texas A&M, which was picked to finish second, in a three-game series beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Roden Field.

“They’re well-coached and they’re super talented on the mound,” Reinke said of the Buffaloes. “It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s going to be that way every day in this league. We’ll be ready to go Friday.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:21 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 33°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 33°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]