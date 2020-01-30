COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB faces new challenges in expanded conference

Heading into the new season, the UTPB baseball team will face a much different schedule than in previous years.

With the Lone Star Conference merging with the Heartland Conference, the number of baseball teams has doubled to 14.

All teams will play a single weekend series against each other.

For UTPB head coach Brian Reinke, the changes require several adjustments for him and his players.

“This will probably be the most challenging year that I’ve had in the history of the program,” Reinke said. “You’ve taken the two best baseball conferences in all of Division II and combined them into one conference, so the challenge is can you stay positive when times are tough? Can you stay going when times are good?

“The best teams in this league are going to have some hard weekends and so it’s really to the point of what you can do. There are no easy weekends. It’s 50 games of conference. It’s just like a major league schedule. Every game counts. That’s the way it is this year.”

Regardless, the Falcons are looking to meet whatever challenge presented to them this year.

“There are no warm up games,” junior pitcher Trever Berg said. “We just have to get after it right from the start. We have to get ready for the long haul.”

For Berg and his teammates, there are mixed emotions about not playing any nonconference games.

“You want to get in the groove of things but you don’t have the time this year because of the schedule, but we’re ready to attack it,” Berg said. “I think we’ll be fine.”

UTPB will be looking to pick up where it left off last spring, going 20-29 overall and 11-13 in the Lone Star Conference in 2019.

It was the team’s first 20-win season since 2015.

“At this point of the year, we’ve practiced all fall and the first couple weeks in January so everybody’s excited to play,” Reinke said. “It’s just making sure that we are getting everything done that we need to and be ready for the first game.

“After the first weekend, we’ll know where we stand and where our deficiencies are and where we need to correct those things.”

The Falcons have seven seniors this year, including Pemron Burrows, who tied the school record with 24 stolen bases last year and was named second-team all-conference.

“Pemron Burrows will be crucial for us this year,” Reinke said. “We want him running every time he gets on base.”

Burrows hit .277 last season and led the team with a .449 on-base percentage while driving in 20 runs.

UTPB also welcomes back Skyler Palermo, another all-conference selection.

Peyton Koopman is another retuning player for the Falcons, He finished 2019 with a .315 batting average with three home runs and 18 RBIs despite being banged up last season.

“Peyton Koopman was injured a little bit last year, but he’s got power potential in the middle of the order,” Reinke said. “We need him to be there every single day for us.”

It may be early in the year, but one of the strengths that Reinke has seen from his players is their ability to play well together.

“So far, I think the strength is that we are a team,” Reinke said. “We don’t have a lot of individuals who are out there doing their own thing.

“I really like the way that this group has assembled. I like how they’ve gone about things every day in practice. I think they understand what this is about.”

But depth might be a concern in some areas.

“I think the weakness is that we’re going to be short on depth in a couple of places,” Reinke said. “We’re going to have two catchers on the roster and that’s always a concern.

“I think depth at infield is a concern. I think our outfield depth is a positive. I think there are guys that won’t get as much playing time as they deserve, but we have a lot of depth.”

The Falcons, picked to finish 11th in the conference’s preseason poll, open the season against West Texas A&M, which was picked to finish second, in a three-game series beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Roden Field.

“They’re well-coached and they’re super talented on the mound,” Reinke said of the Buffaloes. “It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s going to be that way every day in this league. We’ll be ready to go Friday.”