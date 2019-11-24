COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers close out weekend on a strong note

The Odessa College men’s basketball team closed the OC Sonic Classic on a good note by earning a commanding 114-72 win over Nationwide Academy Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

It was the first time this season that the Wranglers put up more than 100 points in a game this season.

Odessa College looked to bounce back from a 72-65 loss to Garden City Community College Friday and found a way to get back on track by taking control early.

Despite the win, head coach Kris Baumann thought his team could’ve done better.

“I was disappointed after Friday’s loss,” Baumann said. “We knew that when we invited these prep schools that they would be competitive but at the end of the day, we’re at Odessa College which is a premier junior college institution. I was disappointed though. I didn’t think we played as well as we should have.”

The Wranglers (6-4) began the afternoon on the right note, cruising to a 15-0 lead before Nationwide Academy got on the board.

“I thought we shared the ball really well,” Baumann said. “I thought we had some guys who hadn’t gotten much playing time get in today and they shot pretty well.”

Odessa College soon expanded its lead to 38-11.

A put back by Joe Kasperzyk brought the Wranglers to a 42-21 lead with 6:04 left in the first half. Kasperzyk hit a pair of outside shots to grow the lead and finished with a game-high 22 points. Lucas Capalbo added 20 points off the bench as Odessa College built a 61-33 lead at the half.

The Wranglers built on their lead and led by 42 points at multiple stages in the second half and broke the century mark with 7:38 remaining.

Three other Wranglers, Kareem Welch, David Ward and Isaiah Turner, all finished in double figures with 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Odessa College has a quick turnaround for its next series of games. The Wranglers travel to the Sunshine State for the Pensacola Thanksgiving Classic in Pensacola, Fla. The first game is an 8 p.m. tip Monday with host Pensacola State College.

“It’s going to be really difficult for us,” Baumann said. “We haven’t been able to be really consistent this year and playing three games in three days is going to be tough. But we’ll get a chance to go out there and play some West Texas basketball and show them what Odessa College basketball is all about. Hopefully we can handle our business. But we’re going to have to play really well to be competitive.

Odessa College’s next home game will be in its Western Junior College Athletic Association (WJCAC) opener against Frank Phillips College at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 back at the OC Sports Center.