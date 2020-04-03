LOOKING BACK: April 4 Memories

>> 1957: The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Amarillo High in a three-game series. … The Odessa High track and field team was also preparing to compete in the Panhandle, traveling to the Amarillo Relays. … Wink’s two teams swept the field at the District 17-B golf tournament at Winkler County Country Club. The Wildcats’ “1” and “2” teams finished first and second, respectively.

>> 1976: The Ector High track and field team took first at the San Angelo Relays. The Eagles won their division with 122 points. … The Kermit boys track and field team took first at the Seminole Invitational. The Yellow Jackets finished with 122 points to edge Brownfield, which finished second with 115. … The Abilene High baseball team posted a 3-0 win over Odessa High at Fly Field. Two of the run, in the third inning, came as the result of fielding errors. The third run was scored in the fourth on a wild pitch.

>> 1997: San Angelo Central boys and girls gymnastics teams took first at the District 4-5A meet at OHS Fieldhouse. … The Abilene High girls golf team maintained its lead after the third round at the District 4-5A meet at the Odessa Country Club. The Lady Eagles fired 341 on the day and built a 10-stroke lead over Midland Lee. … The Pecos high school baseball team forfeited a District 4-4A win over Sweetwater for using an ineligible player.

>> 2002: The Midland RockHounds were getting ready to open up their season with a home game against the San Antonio Missions. It was the first game at First American Bank Ballpark (now Security Bank Ballpark). … The Permian boys and girls gymnastics teams both qualified for state after competing at the Region III meet at Permian Fieldhouse. The boys finished second while the girls took third.