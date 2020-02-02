  • February 2, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB drops series to West Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB drops series to West Texas A&M

Linescore

West Texas A&M 13, UTPB 2

WTAMU 200 102 143 — 13 8 1

UTPB 010 000 010 — 2 7 4

Todd Danzeisen, Mitchell Miller (7), Carter Brown (8) and Garrett Cobb (9). Ed O’Bannon III, Tanner Rhodes (2), Tyler Stone (6), Austin Parks (7), Jd Martinez (8) and Brayden Williamson (9). W — Danzeisen. L — O’Bannon III. 2B — West Texas A&M: Darius Carter. UTPB: Jay Desoto, Michael Clapperton. 3B — West Texas A&M: Darius Carter.

Records — West Texas A&M 2-1; UTPB 1-2.

Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 8:38 pm

February 2, 2020

The UTPB baseball team closed out the weekend on a tough note, falling to No. 15 West Texas A&M 13-2 Sunday at Roden Field.

Playing in the third and last game of its season-opening series, the Falcons (1-2) gave up two runs early in the game after Keone Givens scored on a throwing error and Clay Koelzer found home when Justin Martinez was walked with the bases-loaded.

UTPB’s only runs came in the second and eighth innings and the Buffaloes added runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

Todd Danzeisen took the win for West Texas A&M on the mound, pitching six innings while UTPB’s Ed O’Bannon III took the loss.

The Falcons will return to the field when they face Tarleton State in a three-game series in Stephenville starting Friday.

