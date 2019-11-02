WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB shut out by Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK The UTPB women’s soccer team lost to Lubbock Christian 3-0 Saturday on the road in conference play.

Playing at LCU Soccer Field, the Falcons only had two shots total with none on goal while Lubbock Christian had 30 shots total and nine on target.

Lubbock Christian opened up the scoring in the second half with a goal by Allison Scott before Haley Knesek made it 2-0 on a penalty kick.

Hollie Windham added a third goal for Lubbock Christian with her 75th minute goal.

UTPB fell to 1-12-1 overall, 1-9-1 in Lone Star Conference while Lubbock Christian improved to 11-4-1, 9-2-1.