PERMIAN BASIN PROFILE: Suarez readjusts to familiar position

MIDLAND A new season brings plenty of adjustments for the Odessa High softball team.

For senior Noeli Suarez, a new year also means a new position even if it’s a familiar one.

After spending last season in the outfield, Suarez is back to her natural position of shortstop in her last season with the Lady Bronchos.

She says she’s glad to be back in the infield even though there is a bit of a learning curve.

“The biggest adjustment for me is that the balls are coming a lot faster at you,” said Suarez Thursday after play at the West Texas Classic in Midland. “You just have to be ready for them when they come at you.”

Suarez was able to make a few plays Thursday, including a running catch into the outfield during the Lady Bronchos’ 7-3 victory over Canyon Randall.

Those kinds of plays are ones that Suarez hopes that she can continue to make moving forward and help her team any way she can.

“My team is always there to pick me up if I mess up,” she said. “If I’m doing well, they’re always there to help me out too.”

That kind of chemistry is especially encouraging for head coach Rachel Pena.

She says that Suarez has made a lot of progress during the early part of the season and says that the tournament games will do her a lot of good moving forward.

“It’s been a readjustment for her,” Pena said. “I’m thankful for the preseason games because she needs them.

“She’s doing a good job and she’s a natural infielder so once she gets a few more games in her, she’ll be fine.”

Having Suarez return to the infield is something that Pena and the rest of the Lady Bronchos hope they can use to their advantage.

The goal is to have Suarez help solidify a reshuffled infield and carry that over into District 2-6A play beginning March 19.

And so far, Pena says that Suarez has put in the work to set the path to accomplishing just that.

“Her experience helps and she has a great attitude,” Pena said. “She’s willing to work every day and it shows at practice when she tells us to give her some more balls to field and you can tell she’s ready for this.”

Odessa High made a run to the regional semifinals last season before falling to Haslet Eaton. It was a great accomplishment for the team but that only motivates Suarez to try to help lead her team on another deep postseason run.

“We all just need to work hard and keep our heads up,” Suarez said. “It’s all about backing each other up on the team when we need it.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas