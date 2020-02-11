  • February 11, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves into Top 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College moves into Top 20

February 11, 2020

Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team is ranked No. 18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 20 poll released Monday.

The Wranglers (6-0 overall) won four games over the weekend at the Coastal Bend Classic in Beeville and are one of six new teams ranked from the preseason poll released in January.

Odessa College returns home for a doubleheader against Seward County Community College Friday at Wrangler Field followed by a doubleheader against Colby Community College Saturday starting at noon.

