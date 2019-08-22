Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT081319OHSPractice03
Members of the Odessa High football team prepare to run a play during practice on Aug. 12 at Coleman Field.
Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:36 pm
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos set to host scrimmage
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
The Odessa High football team will take the field against Abilene Wylie in a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Entry to the scrimmage will be $1.00 with all proceeds going towards the THSCEF Benevolence Fund.
The Bronchos open the season against Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Ratliff Stadium.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Football,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:36 pm.
| Tags:
Ratliff Stadium,
Thscef Benevolence Fund,
Odessa High Bronchos