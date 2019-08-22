  • August 22, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos set to host scrimmage

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos set to host scrimmage

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:36 pm

The Odessa High football team will take the field against Abilene Wylie in a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Entry to the scrimmage will be $1.00 with all proceeds going towards the THSCEF Benevolence Fund.

The Bronchos open the season against Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Ratliff Stadium.

