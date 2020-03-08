NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Bad bounce dooms Jackalopes

The Odessa Jackalopes were a bit unlucky in a 1-0 loss to the Topeka Pilots in North American Hockey League play Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Early in the third period, a shot from the top of the Jackalopes’ zone whistled past the right post and ricocheted off the rear boards and back out in front of Odessa net, where the Pilots’ Austin McCarthy was able to snap the loose puck past goaltender Andrew Takacs.

Takacs stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced on the night, while Topeka’s Guy Blessing stopped all 21 shots he faced to post his second shutout of the season.