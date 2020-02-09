NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Brahmas

A late rally by Odessa came up short as the Jackalopes fell 5-2 to the Lone Star Brahmas Sunday at the NYTEX Sports Center.

Odessa (8-34-1-1 overall) hung close early but Lone Star broke through with 1:09 left in the first period with a Stefan Miklakos goal.

The Brahmas (36-8-0-1) got two more goals in the second period from Matthew Rickard and Michal Stinil to build their lead.

Gramm McCormack and Kam Ottenbreit each scored for Odessa in the third period but Lone Star held on with a goal from Sam Brennan and an empty-net goal by Evan Googins to seal the victory.