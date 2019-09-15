  • September 15, 2019

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:37 pm

COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB falls to Cal State East Bay

HAYWARD, Calif. The UTPB men’s soccer team’s tour of California continued with a 3-0 loss to Cal State East Bay on Sunday.

The Pioneers (who moved to 1-2 for the season) scored two goals in the first half with Mateo Didomenico scoring in the third minute before Zack Mason doubled their lead with his 11th minute strike.

Trevor Brown made it 3-0 in the first minute of the second half.

The Falcons (1-2) finished with 19 shots total, seven of which were on target. Cal State East Bay had 13 shots with four on target.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

