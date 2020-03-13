COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College teams in limbo after seasons stopped

The sports world has hit the pause button over the last few days due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

That impact reached the Permian Basin on Thursday when it was announced that the NJCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament would be postponed until at least April 20. The further impact was reached when the NJCAA also announced Friday that it was suspending all spring competition until at least April 3.

The Odessa College women’s basketball team earned an at-large selection into the tournament and was scheduled to play Chattanooga State on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

That isn’t happening now. Lady Wranglers coach Ara Baten said the goal now is to try to figure out the next steps.

“We actually found out that the tournament was being postponed while we were at practice Thursday,” Baten said. “We ended practice early and told the kids that we would take the weekend off and meet on Monday to come out and discuss a plan moving forward.”

Part of that plan, Baten added, is to run a condensed practice schedule for now until they get told otherwise.

He added that the postponement of the tournament adds another complicated situation for his players.

“Things get pushed back and class schedules get moved quite a bit,” Baten said. “There’s just a lot of things with this unprecedented situation that we have to get our head around.”

Odessa College softball coach Jeff Jackson shared a similar sentiment.

His team was scheduled to play this weekend at home against UT-Rio Grande Valley before that series got canceled due to inclement weather.

The Lady Wranglers were scheduled to open Western Junior College Athletic Conference play next weekend against El Paso Community College.

That won’t happen, either, as EPCC officials suspended the baseball and softball seasons and the NJCAA suspended all competition until April 3. Both announcements came Friday afternoon.

“It’s out of your hands when it comes down to it with people making these decisions whether to cancel or postpone something,” Jackson said prior to Friday’s announcements. “The most important thing that you want to make sure of is that everybody is protected and safe.”

Jackson added that he’s been in constant communication with the Odessa College administration about what lies ahead.

“They’ve done a good job of preparing us for what could come,” Jackson said. “It is what it is and they are making sure that we’re aware of what’s been going on.

“I’ve been in communication a lot with our athletic director and head athletic trainer that we’re doing what we need to take preventive measures and to be smart and we want to communicate with the team as well.”

That communication has been key for both coaches with their respective teams. Like the coaches are, Baten said his players are still trying to process how quickly things have moved over the last couple of days.

“I just don’t think they really know what to make of it,” he said. “They’re concerned just like everyone else is for what’s going on and what’s coming.

“The best thing that we can do is to take the information that we currently have and make the best of it. If anything changes, we have to be able to adapt to it.”

Along with being able to adapt, Jackson has emphasized trying to keep as close to a business-as-usual type of atmosphere with his team.

“When I talked with the team Thursday, I just told them to take advantage of the times that we are on the field. Don’t let uncertainty change the way that we approach the game or approach practice.”

As for Baten, he’s proud of how his team has handled things regardless of whether the Lady Wranglers play a game again this season.

“The perseverance stands out to me,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot of adversity that started the first week on campus, not only with our team but as a community.

“They’ve stuck to it, they keep working hard and when I get away from it, that’s probably the biggest thing that I’ll appreciate about the team this year.”