WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Angelo State in season finale

The future is bright for the UTPB women’s basketball team, but Coach Rae Boothe and the Falcons weren’t worried about Saturday afternoon at the Falcon Dome.

They were completely involved in the present against Angelo State University.

In the end, the visiting Rambelles had just enough to hold off their hosts.

De’Anira Moore had a game-high 22 points to lead five Angelo State players in double figures en route to an 86-79 victory in Lone Star Conference play.

Catara Samuel and Asia Davis each finished with 18 points, Sawyer Lloyd had 16 and Lana Marov chipped in 10 for the Rambelles (17-9 overall, 14-8 in conference).

Kristian James, playing in her final game for the Falcons, scored a career-high 22 points to pace UTPB. Holly Hemmeline added 18 points, Alexus Quaadman had 15 and Yazmin Batch and Rory Carter each chipped in 12 to balance the offense.

“Extremely frustrating because I thought we played well,” UTPB women’s coach Rae Boothe said. “(Alexus) Quaadman had another great game with 15 points and 16 rebounds against probably the best post (Moore) in the country and we had five players in double figures.

“Great game from KJ and I thought we played well.”

Moore dominated the Falcons in the paint, using her 6-foot-4 height to her advantage time and again. She was 9-of-11 from the field, all of them in the paint and within four feet of the basket.

Quaadman held her own during the contest and her 16 rebounds gave her 214 for the season, setting a new single-season mark for the program. Miesha Blackshear (2009-10) held the previous mark of 211.

The teams went back and forth early in the game, with the Falcons going on a 14-4 run at the end of the first quarter for a three-point lead (22-19) after 10 minutes.

The Rambelles quickly erased that deficit with back-to-back field goals to start the second half before Quaadman converted a convential three-point play to put UTPB back in front.

Angelo State’s Lloyd then hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and converted a drive down the lane to put the Rambelles up 28-24. Her quick five-point burst fueled an 11-4 run and Angelo State extended its lead to 41-34 at halftime.

The Rambelles threatened to break the game open within the first minute of the third quarter as Moore scored twice on layups and Davis added a three-point play for a 48-34 lead. The Falcons refused to fold and slowly worked their way back into the game, with Quaadman scoring eight points during the quarter.

But UTPB never was able to get into the lead, getting as close as two points (77-75) after a 3-pointer by Hemmeline with 3:32 remaining in the game. Angelo State Marov answered with a 3-pointer of her own on the Rambelles’ next possession to restore order and the Falcons never threatened the rest of the way.