  • October 14, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian to meet again - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian to meet again

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 6:41 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High, Permian to meet again

The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams will face off on the court against each other once again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Odessa High Fieldhouse in District 2-6A play.

Both teams will be looking to get back on the winning track as the second half of district play gets underway.

The Lady Bronchos (12-19, 0-5 District 2-6A) look to snap a 15-match district losing streak dating back to last season while the Lady Panthers (15-18, 1-4) are on a four-match losing streak.

Permian swept Odessa High, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21, in its first meeting on Sept. 24.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

