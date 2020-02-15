COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Tyler Junior College completes sweep of Odessa College

After earning a sweep the day before, the Odessa College softball team entered Saturday’s doubleheader with Tyler Junior College looking to build off that success.

The Lady Wranglers, however, ran into a hot-hitting team.

The Apaches scored 21 runs and had 29 hits over two games to sweep Odessa College at Wrangler Field.

Tyler Junior College rallied to win Game 1, 11-8, in eight innings before pulling away for a 10-6 victory in Game 2.

“We played a very talented team in Tyler no doubt about that,” Odessa College head coach Jeff Jackson said. “The biggest change today is that we weren’t error free like we were yesterday and our defense failed us.

“More importantly, we just didn’t make enough plays to keep us in the game.”

The first game was a back-and-forth battle from the start.

Both teams exchanged runs in the first two innings before a two-run home run by Tanjala Smith in the third inning allowed Tyler to regain the lead.

The Lady Wranglers (7-5 overall) answered with a five-run burst in the fourth inning to move back in front

Becca Duran, who finished 5 for 8 for the day, gave her team a 5-4 lead with a two-run double before Lauren Dolynski capped the inning with a two-run home run.

Tyler (8-1) chipped away at the deficit in the sixth before a pair of clutch seventh-inning hits gave the Apaches the lead.

A pinch-hit RBI single from Aubree Karraker made it 7-6 and Rylee Burke put the Apaches ahead with a two out, two-run double after a Tyler runner was thrown out at home plate on a fielder’s choice during the previous at bat.

Odessa College responded with a pinch hit of its own as Alyssa Gillen tied the game at 8-8 with an RBI single, but the Lady Wranglers’ chance to win the game when Madison Zaccardo lined into an inning-ending double play with the runner on third base.

Tyler took advantage of the second chance and an RBI triple by Brecklyn Dennis, followed by RBIs from Maleah Olvera and Bailey Krolczyk, gave the Apaches the lead for good.

“I think we showed a lot of fight today,” Tyler Junior College coach Eric Henderson said. “We’ve been swinging the bats well in the last six games and it was good to see that and keep it rolling.”

The bats stayed hot for Tyler in Game 2 as the Apaches struck first in the second inning with a two-run home run from Jodi De Hart.

Odessa College answered with a two-out RBI single from Mo Pando after a Gillen triple but Tyler extended the lead with three more runs in the third.

The Lady Wranglers chipped away with an RBI single from Dolynski in the third followed by a two-out rally with runs scored by Pando and Reinecke in the fourth.

Tyler kept Odessa College at bay, however, when Krolczyk hit a solo home run in the fifth to extend the lead.

She added an RBI double in the sixth inning as part of a four-run frame to extend Tyler’s lead.

Odessa College tried to rally and had the bases loaded in the seventh inning after two runs scored. The Wranglers were unable to get closer and struck out in the final two at bats to end the game.

“We just have to finish,” Jackson said. “We had a chance to beat them in the last inning in the second game and we don’t finish the game after coming back in the first one with bad base running at the end.

That’s what we’re going to preach moving forward is that we have to be better finishing games.”

