GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Strong third quarter helps Lady Bronchos in rivalry win

The Odessa High girls basketball team took the bragging rights in its second meeting against crosstown rival Permian, winning 50-36 in District 2-6A action Tuesday at Permian Fieldhouse.

“I thought we came out and executed and played pretty well,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “The kids were really focused today and I was proud of their efforts.”

Kazyiah Hicks had 12 points to lead Odessa High (15-15 overall, 3-5 in district), with Nesha Stephens adding 10 points to the victory.

Daysia Christian had 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers (7-23, 1-7).

“I thought we hurt ourselves,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers and those came back to bite us. They capitalized and we couldn’t.”

The Lady Bronchos began the game on a strong note, scoring consecutive 3-pointers with Nevaeh Carrasco and Hicks able to convert from outside the perimeter for a 6-2 lead in the opening minutes.

All four of Odessa High’s first baskets came from 3-pointers.

Permian responded with back-to-back buckets from inside the arc to tie up at 6-6.

Stephens and Hicks both connected on 3-pointers and the Lady Bronchos had a 12-8 lead with 2:18 left in the quarter.

The Lady Bronchos used a 4-1 run to close out the first quarter with a seven-point lead.

The Lady Panthers used a 7-2 run to begin the second quarter, capped off with a 3-pointer by Karen Guzman with under four minutes left in the opening half.

Stephens responded on the opposite end of the floor with a 3-pointer from the right side for a 21-16 Odessa High lead.

The Lady Bronchos closed out the first half with a 23-18 lead at the break.

Both teams struggled to get a shot to start the second half as only a basket and a free throw from both sides combined came in the first three minutes of the third quarter.

That soon changed for Odessa High as the Lady Bronchos ended up outscoring the Lady Panthers 14-3 in the third.

A layup from Stephens gave the Lady Bronchos a 28-20 lead with 2:59 left in the third.

Free throws by Odessa High’s Deoshanay Henderson made it a 10-point game soon after.

The Lady Bronchos closed out their strong run with a 37-21 lead after three quarters.

“We were making a run and we seem to be a second half team but I also thought that we played well in all four quarters,” Chapa said. “We were able to move the ball well.”

Christian made four free throws in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter but the Lady Panthers’ deficit was only narrowed to 43-25.

Guzman made her second 3-pointer of the day soon after to help get a spark for the Lady Panthers.