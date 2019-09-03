  • September 3, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASKETBALL: RockHounds open playoff series Wednesday

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:00 pm

The Midland RockHounds will keep playing for at least a few more days.

The RockHounds face off against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Hodgetown for Game 1 of the Texas League South Division Championship Series.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series will be in Amarillo before the series moves to Midland for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Security Bank Ballpark. Games 4 and 5 would also be in Midland if necessary with Game 4 starting Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2. 

The winner faces the winner of the Tulsa-Arkansas series for the Texas League championship.

Midland (73-66) won the second half South Division title Monday, defeating Springfield 11-6 to close out the regular season with a sweep. The RockHounds closed the regular season winning 11 of their last 13 games.

