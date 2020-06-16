  • June 16, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 17 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 17 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 7:06 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 17 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1967: Wichita Falls’ Bill Holstead jumped to first place at the 42nd annual Men’s West Texas Golf Tournament at Midland Country Club. He shot a second-round 70 to go with his first-round 69 to take a three-stroke lead over Midland’s John Warren. Warren fired a 71 to stay on the heels of Holstead. … Fifty-two teams were expected to battle for the Independence Creek Golf Tournament at Joe Chandler’s Guest Ranch. Twenty-two of the teams battling in the 27-hole Low-Ball Partnership tournament were from Odessa, including defending champions Buddy and Sand Gibbs.

>> 1984: Andrews product Van Pearcy continued his collegiate athletic career, competing in two sports, football and track, at Notre Dame. The Andrews product talked with the Odessa American in a feature about the different challenges of being a multisport athlete at the Division I level. … Over 300 tennis players from all parts of West Texas were set to square off in their respective categories in the three-day Odessa Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. The tournament was sponsored and organized by ECISD and was held at Odessa College’s tennis facility as well as Odessa High and Permian.

>> 1992: The San Antonio Missions put up a 6-2 win against the Midland Angels in Texas League action. It was the second consecutive win for the Missions, who prior to that had lost 12 in a row. San Antonio pitcher Tony Barron went 4 for 4 plus a walk.

>> 2009: Former Pecos head volleyball coach Ruth McWilliams was hired as Permian’s next volleyball coach after the approval by the ECISD. McWilliams was replacing Robert Wills, who had resigned two months earlier. … The Midland RockHounds had 10 players named to the Texas League South Division All-Star roster, leading the league with selections. … The Frisco RoughRiders dealt the RockHounds a 15-6 loss at Citibank Ballpark. The RockHounds used eight pitchers in the loss and Frisco banged out 17 hits.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 7:06 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]