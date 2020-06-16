LOOKING BACK: June 17 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1967: Wichita Falls’ Bill Holstead jumped to first place at the 42nd annual Men’s West Texas Golf Tournament at Midland Country Club. He shot a second-round 70 to go with his first-round 69 to take a three-stroke lead over Midland’s John Warren. Warren fired a 71 to stay on the heels of Holstead. … Fifty-two teams were expected to battle for the Independence Creek Golf Tournament at Joe Chandler’s Guest Ranch. Twenty-two of the teams battling in the 27-hole Low-Ball Partnership tournament were from Odessa, including defending champions Buddy and Sand Gibbs.

>> 1984: Andrews product Van Pearcy continued his collegiate athletic career, competing in two sports, football and track, at Notre Dame. The Andrews product talked with the Odessa American in a feature about the different challenges of being a multisport athlete at the Division I level. … Over 300 tennis players from all parts of West Texas were set to square off in their respective categories in the three-day Odessa Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. The tournament was sponsored and organized by ECISD and was held at Odessa College’s tennis facility as well as Odessa High and Permian.

>> 1992: The San Antonio Missions put up a 6-2 win against the Midland Angels in Texas League action. It was the second consecutive win for the Missions, who prior to that had lost 12 in a row. San Antonio pitcher Tony Barron went 4 for 4 plus a walk.

>> 2009: Former Pecos head volleyball coach Ruth McWilliams was hired as Permian’s next volleyball coach after the approval by the ECISD. McWilliams was replacing Robert Wills, who had resigned two months earlier. … The Midland RockHounds had 10 players named to the Texas League South Division All-Star roster, leading the league with selections. … The Frisco RoughRiders dealt the RockHounds a 15-6 loss at Citibank Ballpark. The RockHounds used eight pitchers in the loss and Frisco banged out 17 hits.