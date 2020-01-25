WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions stay undefeated in win over Falcons

The UTPB women’s basketball team managed to hang around against undefeated Texas A&M-Commerce, but at the end, it wasn’t enough as the Lions ran away to an 81-60 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

DesiRay Kernal had 22 points to lead the Lions (19-0 overall, 13-0 Lone Star Conference,) while Chania Wright had 14.

“I thought we did a poor job of handling the ball,” Texas A&M-Commerce head coach Jason Burton said. “It was very uncharacteristic of us to turn the ball over that much.

“But UTPB is pretty good. They did a good job of creating havoc and creating a lot of deflections for us that led to steals and turnovers.

Holly Hemmeline scored 14 points to lead UTPB (8-11, 5-8), with Rory Carter adding 12 before fouling out in the second half.

“I think we played fairly well for 30 minutes,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “The last couple of minutes of the game was where we were poor.

“We’ll look at the game film and I think we had great opportunities. That’s a good team that we played and if you don’t play all 40 minutes, you won’t win.”

The teams traded baskets to begin the game, with the Lions taking an 11-9 lead before a Falcons’ timeout.

From there, it was a game of streaks for both teams as Texas A&M-Commerce jumped out to a 27-18 lead with 5:32 remaining in the first half, only to have UTPB respond with a 10-0 run of its own to take a 28-27 lead with 2:28 to play before halftime.

From there, however, the third-ranked Lions regained control with a 9-2 run to take a 38-30 after 20 minutes.

Texas A&M-Commerce continued the torrid pace out of the break, eventually stretching its lead to 14 points (47-33) after a 3-pointer by Juliana Louis with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons refused to fold, pulling themselves back into the game with an 18-7 run to get within three points (54-51), with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as UTPB would get the rest of the way.

The Lions took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and quickly expanded that to 13 points in the first four minutes the quarter, taking advantage of play in the paint for some easy points.

Eventually, with 3:31 to play in the game, the lead was 19 points (75-56) and the Falcons never threatened from that point.