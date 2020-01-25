  • January 25, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions stay undefeated in win over Falcons - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions stay undefeated in win over Falcons

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 18 3 11 1

Lubbock Christian 16 2 10 2

Angelo State 11 5 8 4

Eastern New Mexico 13 5 7 5

UTPB 8 11 5 8

Western New Mexico 7 10 4 9

SOUTH DIVISION

Tarleton State 13 5 7 5

St. Mary’s 8 9 7 6

St. Edward’s 11 7 7 6

Texas Woman’s 6 10 4 8

Texas A&M International 7 12 4 9

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3 12 2 11

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 19 0 13 0

Cameron 7 11 6 6

Oklahoma Christian 6 11 6 7

UAFS 9 10 6 7

Midwestern State 7 9 5 7

UT-Tyler 3 14 1 12

Saturday’s games

Lubbock Christian 72, St. Edward's 49

West Texas A&M 74, Texas A&M International 54

Angelo State 75, St. Mary's 64

UAFS 80, Midwestern State 60

Texas A&M-Commerce 81, UTPB 61

Tarleton State 69, Texas Woman's 47

Eastern New Mexico 60, Texas A&M-Kingsville 45

Cameron 79, Oklahoma Christian 71

Western New Mexico 73, UT Tyler 40

Thursday’s games

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Midwestern State, 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-International at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Woman’s at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Western New Mexico at West Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Angelo State at UT-Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at St. Edward’s, 5:30 p.m.

UTPB at Eastern New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce 81, UTPB 60

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE (19-0 overall, 13-0 Lone Star Conference)

Juliana Louis 3-6 2-4 9, Alexis Bryant 4-5 2-2 10, Alexus Jones 3-9 2-2 10, Chania Wright 5-14 2-2 14, Maddison Glass 0-1 5-6 5, Dyani Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, DesiRay Kernal 8-9 6-7 22, Mykiel Burleson 1-4 0-0 3, KeeKee Nowlin 1-5 0-0 2, Agang Tac 0-4 0-0 0, Jocelyn Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Desirae Devine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-25 81.

UTPB (8-11, 5-8)

Jada Berry 2-7 0-0 5, Alexus Quaadman 1-4 4-6 6, Holly Hemmeline 5-16 0-0 14, Rory Carter 5-9 1-1 12, Yazmin Batch 3-7 0-1 7, Kristian James 0-2 2-2 2, Kayla Galindo 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan Rogers 5-10 0-0 10, Percious Featherson 1-2 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 0-1 0-0 0, Chaunta Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 7-10 60.

TAMUC 18 20 18 25 — 81

UTPB 13 17 21 9 — 60

3-Point goals — Texas A&M-Commerce 6-15 (Louis 1-1, Jones 2-4, Wright 2-6, Robinson 0-1, Burleson 1-2, Nowlin 0-1), UTPB 7-22 (Berry 1-2, Hemmeline 4-10, Carter 1-4, Batch 1-2, Galindo 0-2, Rogers 0-2). Total fouls — Texas A&M-Commerce 15, UTPB 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Texas A&M-Commerce 46 (Kernal 12), UTPB 31 (Quaadman 8). Assists — Texas A&M-Commerce 14 (Burleson 4), UTPB 9 (James 3, Galindo 3).

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:50 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lions stay undefeated in win over Falcons By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The UTPB women’s basketball team managed to hang around against undefeated Texas A&M-Commerce, but at the end, it wasn’t enough as the Lions ran away to an 81-60 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

DesiRay Kernal had 22 points to lead the Lions (19-0 overall, 13-0 Lone Star Conference,) while Chania Wright had 14.

“I thought we did a poor job of handling the ball,” Texas A&M-Commerce head coach Jason Burton said. “It was very uncharacteristic of us to turn the ball over that much.

“But UTPB is pretty good. They did a good job of creating havoc and creating a lot of deflections for us that led to steals and turnovers.

Holly Hemmeline scored 14 points to lead UTPB (8-11, 5-8), with Rory Carter adding 12 before fouling out in the second half.

“I think we played fairly well for 30 minutes,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “The last couple of minutes of the game was where we were poor.

“We’ll look at the game film and I think we had great opportunities. That’s a good team that we played and if you don’t play all 40 minutes, you won’t win.”

The teams traded baskets to begin the game, with the Lions taking an 11-9 lead before a Falcons’ timeout.

From there, it was a game of streaks for both teams as Texas A&M-Commerce jumped out to a 27-18 lead with 5:32 remaining in the first half, only to have UTPB respond with a 10-0 run of its own to take a 28-27 lead with 2:28 to play before halftime.

From there, however, the third-ranked Lions regained control with a 9-2 run to take a 38-30 after 20 minutes.

Texas A&M-Commerce continued the torrid pace out of the break, eventually stretching its lead to 14 points (47-33) after a 3-pointer by Juliana Louis with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons refused to fold, pulling themselves back into the game with an 18-7 run to get within three points (54-51), with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as UTPB would get the rest of the way.

The Lions took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and quickly expanded that to 13 points in the first four minutes the quarter, taking advantage of play in the paint for some easy points.

Eventually, with 3:31 to play in the game, the lead was 19 points (75-56) and the Falcons never threatened from that point.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:50 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: WNW at 1mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 43°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]