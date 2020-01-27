  • January 27, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains blocks Odessa College's attempt at victory - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains blocks Odessa College's attempt at victory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 11:02 pm

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains blocks Odessa College's attempt at victory Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

 Odessa College’s men’s basketball team got the defensive stop it needed.

Unfortunately for the Wranglers, so did visiting South Plains.

After pulling within a point on a basket by Tauriawn Knight, the Wranglers stole the ensuing inbounds pass with 7.2 seconds remaining in the game.

They put the ball in the hands of Joe Kasperzyk and he drove into the paint, looking for a basket or a foul.

Instead, the Texans’ Yuot Gai rejected the effort, deflecting the ball into the hands of teammate Rivaldo Soares, who made a pair of free throws to clinch a 68-65 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

The Texans improved to 14-6 overall, 6-2 in conference, while the Wranglers dropped to 10-11, 3-5.

“That was a game that we needed,” Odessa College coach Kris Baumann said. “That puts us behind the eight-ball in the conference now and we are probably going to have to go 6-2 the rest of the way to make the tournament.

“I thought that we played hard, we just didn’t’ get the shot we wanted at the end. It was a good basketball game, we just came out on the wrong end of it.”

Jevonnie Scott had 13 points to lead South Plains, with Benjamin Bayela adding 12 and Soares 11 to the victory.

Mam Ayuel, Kasperzyk and Victor Rosario each had 11 points to pace Odessa College.

The Texans won this game with their second-chance points, outscoring the Wranglers 36-15 in that category, along with a 12-point difference in points in the paint (36-24).

South Plains had three straight trips down the floor in the final three minutes of play that saw it convert after the first shot failed.

That allowed the Texans to keep the Wranglers chasing the lead and they could never quite catch up.

 

 

Posted in , , , on Monday, January 27, 2020 11:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: WSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 55°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]