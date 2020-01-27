COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains blocks Odessa College's attempt at victory

Odessa College’s men’s basketball team got the defensive stop it needed.

Unfortunately for the Wranglers, so did visiting South Plains.

After pulling within a point on a basket by Tauriawn Knight, the Wranglers stole the ensuing inbounds pass with 7.2 seconds remaining in the game.

They put the ball in the hands of Joe Kasperzyk and he drove into the paint, looking for a basket or a foul.

Instead, the Texans’ Yuot Gai rejected the effort, deflecting the ball into the hands of teammate Rivaldo Soares, who made a pair of free throws to clinch a 68-65 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

The Texans improved to 14-6 overall, 6-2 in conference, while the Wranglers dropped to 10-11, 3-5.

“That was a game that we needed,” Odessa College coach Kris Baumann said. “That puts us behind the eight-ball in the conference now and we are probably going to have to go 6-2 the rest of the way to make the tournament.

“I thought that we played hard, we just didn’t’ get the shot we wanted at the end. It was a good basketball game, we just came out on the wrong end of it.”

Jevonnie Scott had 13 points to lead South Plains, with Benjamin Bayela adding 12 and Soares 11 to the victory.

Mam Ayuel, Kasperzyk and Victor Rosario each had 11 points to pace Odessa College.

The Texans won this game with their second-chance points, outscoring the Wranglers 36-15 in that category, along with a 12-point difference in points in the paint (36-24).

South Plains had three straight trips down the floor in the final three minutes of play that saw it convert after the first shot failed.

That allowed the Texans to keep the Wranglers chasing the lead and they could never quite catch up.