COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College athletes head home to Italy amid virus crisis

This was not the ending that Odessa College softball player Benedetta Scotto had envisioned.

But the cancellation of the 2020 softball season left her with a choice:

>> Stay in the United States or go back home to Italy.

In the end, the Rome native decided it was time to go home. She feels that it’s the right, but not an easy, decision.

“I’m sad because I love Odessa College and my coaches and teammates,” Scotto said in a phone interview. “It’s hard but health is the priority right now. I will be with my family and that’s important.”

Scotto added there were concerns given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy, one of the hardest hit countries.

Italy, which has reported over 31,000 cases of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, has implemented a nationwide quarantine and placed travel restrictions among other measures to combat the outbreak

In the end, Scotto decided to go back while given the opportunity to do so.

“The reason why I’m coming back is that I feel it’s going to get worse here (in America) and it would be harder to go back with my family at that point,” Scotto said. “So I think it’s just best for everyone if we’re all back home together.”

Scotto is not the only Odessa College student-athlete making this journey. Baseball players Giulio Monello, Daniel Monti and Maurizio Andretta are joining her on the trip.

The trio played its last game of the season Friday and will now join Scotto en route back home.

The group’s plan is to fly out of Austin Wednesday en route to New York and eventually Rome. The trip was made possible thanks in part to Andretta’s father, who works at a travel agency in Italy.

Like Scotto, Monello shared a similar sentiment as to why going back to Italy is in the best interest of everyone involved regarding health and safety.

“I think for us as Italians, it’s better to stay home and quarantine,” Monello said. “When we talked to people back home, they’ve told us that it’s better that you all come back. The situation could get worse in America and we won’t be able to leave.”

Making that trip back home is not going to be easy, however.

Scotto added that the group will have their temperature checked upon arrival in Rome and could potentially tested for the coronavirus on site.

On top of that, the journey will not be over for Monello and Monti.

Monello is from Venice, while Monti is from Arese, near Milan in northern Italy.

That region has been the epicenter of where the hospitals and the healthcare system are overwhelmed and was among the first areas in the country to go on lockdown.

Monello said that at this point, it’s all about making the best of the given situation.

“If something changes in the next few days and weeks, then we’ll know,” he said. “But I’m not too sure about that right now.”

That’s the approach that Scotto is taking as well but there is another concern to add on top of that as well within the family.

“My grandfather lives with my aunt and she’s a doctor,” Scotto said. “Her hospital is treating coronavirus patients.

“She doesn’t know if she has it or not and it’s going to be a problem.”

Ultimately, Scotto credits the support system that head coach Jeff Jackson and assistant Melanie Jaegers have provided her with while playing softball in America. She is disappointed, however, that she wouldn’t be able to finish out the season. She says that she plans to continue her studies back in Italy once things return to normal.

“That was terrible because we started the season very well and to have it end in the middle of it,” she said. “It’s pretty hard to leave this situation. It is what it is, but we have this situation that we have to face now.”

As for Monello, his goal is to eventually come back to the United States and continue his baseball career.

He said he’s not sure what the next steps will be whether it’s returning to Odessa College or moving on to a Division I school or even the draft but he’s confident that he can make the most of whatever happens next.

“I’m planning on staying in touch with the coaches, with scouts and schools,” he said. “It also helps that my teammates and coaches can rely on each other.

“I really I hope can come back to the States to play baseball because that’s what I want to do.”