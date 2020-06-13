  • June 13, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 14

LOOKING BACK: June 14

Posted: Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:06 pm

>> 1961: Rain delayed the quarterfinals matches at the 26th annual Women’s West Texas Golf Tournament. Defending champion Sandra Palmer of Fort Worth won her first-round match, 7-6, against C.E. Foster of Odessa.

>> 1979: Odessan James Martinez was getting ready to battle for the top United States featherweight boxing ranking in Ring Magazine, facing Ruben Castillo of Bakersfield, Calif. in a 12-round feature bout at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. Martinez entered with a 46-6 record and 26 knockouts. Castillo had a 28-0 record.

>> 1989: The El Paso Diablos needed just one inning to defeat the Midland Angels 8-5 at Angel Stadium. The Diablos sent 13 runners to the plate in the fourth inning, taking advantage of four walks, four hits a hit batsman and a Midland error to break open the scoreless duel for an eight-run lead. … Midland was preparing to face the California Angels in an exhibition game, which would be the first exhibition in the Permian Basin since the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers exhibition in 1975. … Former Permian basketball coach Charles Pattillo said a variety of factors, including allegations concerning players who ended up at Odessa High School after attending Permian High School’s junior high school feeders played a part in his decision to leave for Brownwood.

>> 2000: Danny Servance was chosen to coach the Permian boys basketball team, pending approval from the next school board meeting. ECISD athletic director Don Wright announced that Permian High School principal and campus coordinator T.J. Mills made the recommendation for Servance. Servance, an all-state linebacker for the Panthers, replaced Gary Bridges, who resigned his post to accept the boys head basketball coaching position at Levelland. … Odessa College’s Shayna Price improved her own times at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., finishing second in barrel racing slack in 16.14 seconds.

