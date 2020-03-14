GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs wins Class 5A state title in New Mexico

basketball-new-isolated-white-background-88170592.jpg
- Hobbs 58, Volcano Vista 43
NMAA Class 5A State Championship
Saturday, DreamStyle Arena,
Albuquerque, N.M.
VOLCANO VISTA (26-3)
Kennedy Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Jaelyn Bates 4-14 0-0 12, Savannah McGuire 1-4 2-2 4, Giannah Aragon 1-7 3-3 4, Natalia Chavez 6-17 0-0 13, Vanessa Landavazao 1-1 0-0 3, Angelyn Aranda 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 5-5 43.
HOBBS (29-1)
Wisdom Anthony 8-20 4-4 23, Michelle Cano 0-2 0-0 0, Ashley Aragon 5-8 0-0 14, Elise Turrubiates 5-9 3-4 13, Aniya Joseph 1-4 2-3 4, Jamiah Clay 1-5 0-0 2, Andrea Evans 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 9-10 58.
Volcano Vista.......... 12.. 12 15 4 — 43
Hobbs..................... 23.... 9 11 15 — 58
3-Point goals — Volcano Vista 6-24 (Bates 4-9, Chavez 1-7, Landavazo 1-1, Brown 0-2, McGuire 0-1, Aragon 0-4), Hobbs 7-20 (Aragon 4-7, Anthony 3-10, Clay 0-1, Evans 0-2). Total fouls — Volcano Vista 13, Hobbs 8. Fouled out — Volcano Vista: Aragon. Technical fouls — None.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The Hobbs girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter surge Saturday to pull away for a 59-43 victory over Albuquerque Volcano Vista at DreamStyle Arena to win the New Mexico Activities Association Class 5A championship.
It is the second title in the last three seasons for the Lady Eagles, who finished the season 29-1.
Hobbs outscored the Lady Hawks (26-3) 15-4 in the fourth quarter after jumping out to a 23-12 first-quarter advantages.
Wisdom Anthony led Hobbs with a game-high 23 points, while Ashley Aragon and Elise Turrubiates finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Aniya Jospeh also led the Lady Eagles with 11 rebounds.
Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates led Volcano Vista in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
