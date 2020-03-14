  • March 14, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs wins Class 5A state title in New Mexico - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs wins Class 5A state title in New Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Hobbs 58, Volcano Vista 43

NMAA Class 5A State Championship

Saturday, DreamStyle Arena,

Albuquerque, N.M.

VOLCANO VISTA (26-3)

Kennedy Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Jaelyn Bates 4-14 0-0 12, Savannah McGuire 1-4 2-2 4, Giannah Aragon 1-7 3-3 4, Natalia Chavez 6-17 0-0 13, Vanessa Landavazao 1-1 0-0 3, Angelyn Aranda 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 5-5 43.

HOBBS (29-1)

Wisdom Anthony 8-20 4-4 23, Michelle Cano 0-2 0-0 0, Ashley Aragon 5-8 0-0 14, Elise Turrubiates 5-9 3-4 13, Aniya Joseph 1-4 2-3 4, Jamiah Clay 1-5 0-0 2, Andrea Evans 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 9-10 58.

Volcano Vista.......... 12.. 12   15     4   —    43

Hobbs..................... 23.... 9   11   15   —    58

3-Point goals — Volcano Vista 6-24 (Bates 4-9, Chavez 1-7, Landavazo 1-1, Brown 0-2, McGuire 0-1, Aragon 0-4), Hobbs 7-20 (Aragon 4-7, Anthony 3-10, Clay 0-1, Evans 0-2). Total fouls — Volcano Vista 13, Hobbs 8. Fouled out — Volcano Vista: Aragon. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:30 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs wins Class 5A state title in New Mexico OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The Hobbs girls basketball team used a fourth-quarter surge Saturday to pull away for a 59-43 victory over Albuquerque Volcano Vista at DreamStyle Arena to win the New Mexico Activities Association Class 5A championship.

It is the second title in the last three seasons for the Lady Eagles, who finished the season 29-1.

Hobbs outscored the Lady Hawks (26-3) 15-4 in the fourth quarter after jumping out to a 23-12 first-quarter advantages.

Wisdom Anthony led Hobbs with a game-high 23 points, while Ashley Aragon and Elise Turrubiates finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Aniya Jospeh also led the Lady Eagles with 11 rebounds.

Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates led Volcano Vista in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: E at 11mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 54°
Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 56°/Low 51°
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 60°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]