HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: OHS remains cautious after COVID-19 result

Caution is the watchword for the Odessa High Bronchos.

Less than two weeks into its summer strength and conditioning program, Odessa High was forced to put a stop to the proceedings on Tuesday when a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to keep our kids safe, got to keep them healthy,” Odessa High head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Danny Servance said. “We can always pick back up and start all over again, but you only have one opportunity to have a life and to have a healthy life. If that means we’ve got to shut down, then let’s do that and make sure our kids are taken care of.”

The shutdown came just as the Bronchos were building momentum with their summer program after the coronavirus lockdown wiped out much of the offseason and all of spring football practice.

“It was great having the kids back, for one thing, after all that time off,” Servance said. “After the Zoom position meetings and the things that we had with them, it was great having them back out there.”

The Odessa High student-athletes and staff members who may have been exposed must now quarantine for 14 days. Servance said the earliest training sessions may resume is June 30.

“Then we’ll kind of reevaluate and see if there’s anything that we didn’t do that we could’ve done or things that we could do better to assure that this doesn’t happen again,” he said. “You can control the things that you’re able to control. The things that you’re not able to control, those things are just out of your hands.

“We’re going to do the very best job that we can do in order to take care of our kids.”

Servance said no additional testing is planned at this time.

“We’re following all the UIL protocols and policies, which is that you have to go into quarantine,” he said. “If you start showing symptoms, then you take that action, but if you don’t show any symptoms there’s no reason to jump the gun.”