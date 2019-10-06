NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by IceRays

Odessa had 33 shots on goal but it wasn’t enough as the Jackalopes fell 1-0 to Corpus Christi Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum.
The lone goal came at the 3:48 mark in the first period via the power play as Will Winship found the back of the net for the IceRays (6-2-1-2) on the assist from Justin Thompson.
Jeremy Forman finished with 27 saves for Corpus Christi while Aaron Randazzo finished with 32 saves for Odessa (3-2-1-1).
The two teams will meet again this weekend for three more games starting Thursday at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
