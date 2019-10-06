  • October 6, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by IceRays - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by IceRays

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 8:39 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out by IceRays OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Odessa had 33 shots on goal but it wasn’t enough as the Jackalopes fell 1-0 to Corpus Christi Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The lone goal came at the 3:48 mark in the first period via the power play as Will Winship found the back of the net for the IceRays (6-2-1-2) on the assist from Justin Thompson.

Jeremy Forman finished with 27 saves for Corpus Christi while Aaron Randazzo finished with 32 saves for Odessa (3-2-1-1).

The two teams will meet again this weekend for three more games starting Thursday at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, October 6, 2019 8:39 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

