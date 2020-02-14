  • February 14, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader with Western Nebraska CC - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader with Western Nebraska CC

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 8-6, Western Nebraska Community College 2-2

 

GAME 1

W. Nebraska. 000  101     0   —     2      7     1

Odessa.......... 230  300      x   —     8      8     0

Lexi Parker and Tylar Davis. Cori Turner and Lauren Dolynski. W — Turner. L — Parker. 2B — Odessa College: Kait Reinecke. 3B — Odessa College: Reinecke. HR — Western Nebraska Community College: Sam Davis. Odessa College: Monique Pando, Madison Zaccardo.

———

GAME 2

W. Nebraska. 002  000     0   —     2      6     1

Odessa.......... 004  011      x   —     6    12     0

Emma Glawson and Courtney Rhees. Madi Scott and Lauren Dolynksi. W — Scott. L — Glawson. 2B — Western Nebraska Community College: Hannah Baesler, Odessa College: Lauren Dolynksi, Becca Duran, Scott. 3B — Western Nebraska Community College; Talor Coneau.

Records — Western Nebraska Community College 0-2; Odessa College 7-4.

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:24 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader with Western Nebraska CC OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College softball team extended its winning streak Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Western Nebraska Community College at Wranglers Field.

The Lady Wranglers (7-4) won the opener 8-2 and the nightcap 6-2.

Odessa College got solid starts in the circle from pitchers Cori Turner and Madi Scott. Turner struck out 12 while allowing two runs on seven hits in Game 1. Scott gave up two runs on six hits while also finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs in Game 2 to help her own cause.

Kait Reinecke finished the day with four hits and three RBIs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, February 14, 2020 8:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 38°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 39°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]