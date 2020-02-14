COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader with Western Nebraska CC

The Odessa College softball team extended its winning streak Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Western Nebraska Community College at Wranglers Field.

The Lady Wranglers (7-4) won the opener 8-2 and the nightcap 6-2.

Odessa College got solid starts in the circle from pitchers Cori Turner and Madi Scott. Turner struck out 12 while allowing two runs on seven hits in Game 1. Scott gave up two runs on six hits while also finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs in Game 2 to help her own cause.

Kait Reinecke finished the day with four hits and three RBIs.