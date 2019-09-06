COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB opens season with a win

The UTPB volleyball team began the season with a sweeping win over University of the Southwest, winning by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-17 on Thursday night at Falcon Dome.

UTPB (1-0) was led by Skyler Friel, Marissa Aguilar and Isela Murillo who all had seven kills each. Friel had three blocks and one ace while Murillo had one block. Travanna Matthews had six kills and four blocks.

UTPB will be back in action on Friday when it faces Westminster at 1 p.m. before facing Texas A&M International at 6 p.m.