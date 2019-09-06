COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB opens season with a win

UTPB def. University of the Southwest
25-8, 25-14, 25-17
At Falcon Dome
Kills — University of the Southwest: Davis Maliyah 4, Bylund Dylann 3. UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 7, Skyler Friel 7, Isela Murillo 7, Travanna Matthews 6, Stephanie Sanchez 6, Haleigh Robinson 2, Sarah Vasquez 1, Megan Ashton 1, Cassidy Dolin 1.
Blocks — University of the Southwest: None. UTPB: Travanna Matthews 2, Skyler Friel 1.5, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Marissa Aguilar .5, Isela Murillo .5, Haleigh Robinson .5.
Assists — University of the Southwest: Bylund Dylann 5, Lopez Autumn 5, Addie Jimenez 1, Allie Gammel 1. UTPB: Kiera Granado 1, Analise Lucio 13, Sarah Vasquez 2, Skyler Friel 1, HAleigh Robisnon 1, Megan Ashton 1.
Digs — University of the Southwest: Dylann Bylund 4, Autumn Lopez 4, Maliyah Davis 11. UTPB: Sarah Vasquez 12, Isela Murillo 10, Megan Ashton 9, Analise Lucio 6, Kiera Granado 3, Skyler Friel 3, Marissa Aquilar 2, Haleigh Robinson 1, Cassidy Dolin 1
Aces — University of the Southwest: None. UTPB: Analise Lucio 3, Sarah Vasquez 1, Skyler Friel 1, Stephanie Sanchez 1.
Service points — University of the Southwest: Dylann Bylund 3.5, Maliyah Davis 4. UTPB: Skyler Friel 9.5, Stephanie Sanchez 8, Travanna Matthews 8, ISela Murillo 7.5, Marissa Aquilar 7.5, Analise Lucio 3, Haleigh Robinson 2.5, Sarah Vasquez 2, Megan Ashton 1, Cassidy Dolin 1.
Records
University of the Southwest 0-1; UTPB 1-0