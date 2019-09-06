  • September 6, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB opens season with a win

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB opens season with a win

Stats

UTPB def. University of the Southwest

25-8, 25-14, 25-17

At Falcon Dome

Kills — University of the Southwest: Davis Maliyah 4, Bylund Dylann 3. UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 7, Skyler Friel 7, Isela Murillo 7, Travanna Matthews 6, Stephanie Sanchez 6, Haleigh Robinson 2, Sarah Vasquez 1, Megan Ashton 1, Cassidy Dolin 1.

Blocks — University of the Southwest: None. UTPB: Travanna Matthews 2, Skyler Friel 1.5, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Marissa Aguilar .5, Isela Murillo .5, Haleigh Robinson .5.

Assists — University of the Southwest: Bylund Dylann 5, Lopez Autumn 5, Addie Jimenez 1, Allie Gammel 1. UTPB: Kiera Granado 1, Analise Lucio 13, Sarah Vasquez 2, Skyler Friel 1, HAleigh Robisnon 1, Megan Ashton 1.

Digs — University of the Southwest: Dylann Bylund 4, Autumn Lopez 4, Maliyah Davis 11. UTPB: Sarah Vasquez 12, Isela Murillo 10, Megan Ashton 9, Analise Lucio 6, Kiera Granado 3, Skyler Friel 3, Marissa Aquilar 2, Haleigh Robinson 1, Cassidy Dolin 1

Aces — University of the Southwest: None. UTPB: Analise Lucio 3, Sarah Vasquez 1, Skyler Friel 1, Stephanie Sanchez 1.

Service points — University of the Southwest: Dylann Bylund 3.5, Maliyah Davis 4. UTPB: Skyler Friel 9.5, Stephanie Sanchez 8, Travanna Matthews 8, ISela Murillo 7.5, Marissa Aquilar 7.5, Analise Lucio 3, Haleigh Robinson 2.5, Sarah Vasquez 2, Megan Ashton 1, Cassidy Dolin 1.

Records

University of the Southwest 0-1; UTPB 1-0

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 1:11 am

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 1:11 am

The UTPB volleyball team began the season with a sweeping win over University of the Southwest, winning by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-17 on Thursday night at Falcon Dome.

UTPB (1-0) was led by Skyler Friel, Marissa Aguilar and Isela Murillo who all had seven kills each. Friel had three blocks and one ace while Murillo had one block. Travanna Matthews had six kills and four blocks.

UTPB will be back in action on Friday when it faces Westminster at 1 p.m. before facing Texas A&M International at 6 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, September 6, 2019 1:11 am.

