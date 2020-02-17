HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High to host Wolfforth Frenship

The Odessa High soccer teams return to the pitch Tuesday in pivotal District 2-6A matches.

The Lady Bronchos (10-4-2 overall, 1-1-1 district) host district leader Wolfforth Frenship at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The girls soccer team got its first district victory Friday night with a 5-0 victory over Amarillo Tascosa. The boys (10-5-3, 2-0-1) followed that up with a 2-0 victory over the Rebels.