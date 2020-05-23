LOOKING BACK: May 24 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: David Porter of Andrews won the Big Lake Invitational golf tournament. Porter fired a 35 to take first. Porter had also won the Odessa Lions Club golf tournament a month earlier. … The third annual Women’s Interclub Golf Tournament was about to get underway at the Odessa Country Club with Midland’s team seeking its third straight title. A total of 26 golfers from Odessa Country Club and Midland Country Club were entered.

>> 1976: Doug Fitzjarrell of Odessa qualified for the United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials final after placing 11th in a field of 27th. Fitzjarrell had worked his way to sixth place before a slip on the rings tumbled him in the overall standings. Fitzjarrell was a former Odessa College All-American. … The Crane baseball team was bidding for its second straight 2A regional championship as it prepared to face Fabens. The Golden Cranes were the District 7-2A champions, while the Wildcats were the 8-2A winners. The playoff round was a best-of-three series.

>> 1989: The Alpine baseball team defeated Seminole 11-2 in bi-district playoff action at Monahans’ Lobo Field. The Indians had finished second in District 3-3A with a 4-3 mark to march into the state playoffs. Seminole took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before Alpine scored 11 unanswered runs. … Fort Stockton’s Aaron Ramirez was named as the District 4-4A Most Valuable Player, helping the Panthers (10-4 in district play) to a tri-championship with Andrews and Snyder. He was the only player from Fort Stockton to make All-District First Team.

>> 2001: The Odessa College golf team finished the second round of the NJCAA Championship by shooting 281 to put the Wranglers in sole possession of third place, three strokes out of the lead at Midland’s Green Tree Country Club.