  • February 27, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain at home in weekend series

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain at home in weekend series

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:02 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

The Odessa College baseball team remains at home this weekend for a three-game series against Weatherford College starting with a 3 p.m. contest Friday at Wrangler Field.

The series wrap up with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

The Wranglers (12-1) are coming off a series sweep over Temple College at home last week.

The Coyotes (9-6) were swept by Howard College in a three-game series last week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

