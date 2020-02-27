COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain at home in weekend series

The Odessa College baseball team remains at home this weekend for a three-game series against Weatherford College starting with a 3 p.m. contest Friday at Wrangler Field.

The series wrap up with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

The Wranglers (12-1) are coming off a series sweep over Temple College at home last week.

The Coyotes (9-6) were swept by Howard College in a three-game series last week.