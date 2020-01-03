RODEO: SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo gets underway Friday

The SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo has become a staple in the Permian Basin over the years. As the calendar turns to 2020, organizers are ready for the event to take on a bigger spotlight.

The 87th edition of the rodeo kicks off with its first performance Friday at the Ector County Coliseum and for Gary Don McCain, the event’s new Vice President for Rodeo, he’s hoping that bigger will equal better.

“We’ll get all the guys from the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) and our entries are up almost 200 more from last year,” McCain said. “It’s going to be a big one and we are going to have our hands full.”

The reason for the sudden growth is tied directly to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Schedule (PRCA).

For the first time in more than a decade, the SandHills Rodeo was designated as one of 60 Tour rodeos on the 2020 schedule. Because of this, the rodeo will also be a qualifier for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March.

“Everyone that wins their event here in Odessa automatically qualifies for Houston,” McCain said. “These guys want to get here and win this event so that they don’t have to go through that qualifier and that’s a big draw.”

The expanded field will still have some of the top professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country, including some of the most recent world champions.

Included in the field is six-time defending world champion bull rider Sage Kinzey, of Strong City, Oklahoma.

He will make a return trip to Odessa along with San Angelo native Ty Harris, who had a career year winning six rodeos in 2019. Andrews’ JoJo Lemond, the all-around winner of last year’s rodeo, is slated to compete in steer roping after making a return to full-time competition last year.

Tie-down roper Taylor Santos and saddle bronco rider Preston Burr also won in their respective events last year and will look to defend those titles in 2020.

“All the world champions and the top 10 from each event will be coming to Odessa for sure,” McCain said. “The rodeo in Denver is two weeks behind us and a lot of those guys want to come in and do well here. The first two nights will be really good because most of those champions will try and make it that first weekend.”

The larger field also forced event organizers to add an extra day of slack to accommodate all the extra entries.

Another selling point for the larger field is McCain said is the facility itself. A 208-horse stall barn project was recently completed in time for this event, allowing the Ector County Coliseum to host different events year-round. When being considered to become a part of the tour rotation, the upgrade in facilities did play a factor.

“The PRCA works in conjunction with a lot of other organizations,” McCain said. “They thought that Odessa would be a good fit for the schedule because of those facilities. That itself will bring people in.”

McCain added that the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo earned some recent recognition back at the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas.

“We got an award from last year for having one of the grounds that the cowboys and cowgirls run on,” he said. “We raised our own bar but we feel really good about the rodeo because they’re recognizing us as a good winter rodeo. We’re thrilled that the PRCA and the rodeo contestants are looking at us that way.”

Pink Night for Breast Cancer Awareness will be one of the themes to open the rodeo with Friday and Wednesday, Jan. 8 will be Military Night. Jan. 9 will be Christian Youth Night.

McCain is also optimistic that more competitors will draw a larger crowd and bring more business to the area.

“It’s a win-win for Odessa,” he said. “We’d like people to come in and know that they’re appreciated. We hope that they leave happy and see that something like this is fun and exciting.”