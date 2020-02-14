  • February 14, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons takes two games in Tucson

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons takes two games in Tucson

UTPB 3, Fort Lewis College 0

UTPB.............. 020  000   10   —     3      6     1

Ft. Lewis........ 000  000    0x   —     0      6     2

Abrie Castillo and Sydney Bishop. Mandy Lorenson, Brianna Leavell (7) and McKenna Hefley. W — Castillo. L — Lorenson. 2B — UTPB: Aracely Araiza.

Records — UTPB 7-5, Fort Lewis College 2-5.

TUCSON, ARIZ. The UTPB softball team got its latest tournament off to a good start, winning two games Friday at the Cactus Classic at Lincoln Park.

TUCSON, ARIZ. The UTPB softball team got its latest tournament off to a good start, winning two games Friday at the Cactus Classic at Lincoln Park.

The Falcons (7-5) defeated California University of Pennsylvania 7-6 in the first game and beat Fort Lewis College 3-0 in the second game.

Details of the first game were unavailable.

UTPB jumped out against Fort Lewis (2-5) with two runs in the second inning and added another in the seventh.

Abrie Castillo pitched a complete-game shutout for the Falcons, scattering six hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Falcons continue play Saturday with two more games starting at 4 p.m. against Lindenwood and 6:30 p.m. against Simon Fraser.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

