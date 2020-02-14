COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons takes two games in Tucson

The UTPB softball team got its latest tournament off to a good start, winning two games Friday at the Cactus Classic at Lincoln Park.

The Falcons (7-5) defeated California University of Pennsylvania 7-6 in the first game and beat Fort Lewis College 3-0 in the second game.

Details of the first game were unavailable.

UTPB jumped out against Fort Lewis (2-5) with two runs in the second inning and added another in the seventh.

Abrie Castillo pitched a complete-game shutout for the Falcons, scattering six hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Falcons continue play Saturday with two more games starting at 4 p.m. against Lindenwood and 6:30 p.m. against Simon Fraser.