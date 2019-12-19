COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's winning streak snapped by Texas A&M-Kingsville

The UTPB men’s basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak coming to end in an 86-51 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday at the Steinke Physical Education Center.

The Falcons (10-3 overall, 3-1 Lone Star Conference) were handed their first conference loss of the season and struggled shooting the ball from the outside, finishing just 5 of 31 from the 3-point line. Elvin Rodriguez led UTPB with 10 points and six rebounds.