utpb falcon shield logo
- Texas A&M-Kingsville 86, UTPB 51
-
UTPB (10-3, 3-1)
Carson Newsome 1-5 2-2 4, Miles Washington 1-4 4-4 6, Pat Dembley 1-10 4-6 6, Adam Rivera 1-4 0-0 3, Elvin Rodriguez 4-8 0-0 10, Malik Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brandon Deravine 2-2 0-0 4, Isaac Hernandez 1-7 0-0 3, Ethan Kieke 0-0 0-0 0, Fermandez Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Minfeke Sanoe 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 16-51 14-16 51.
TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE (8-2, 4-0)
Daniel Severo 3-8 5-5 11, Chauncey Thomas 2-5 2-2 6, Will Chayer 2-4 2-2 6, Tre Flowers 6-12 0-0 16, John Guerra 0-2 2-2 2, Dayante McClellan 1-2 2-2 4, Jake Majors 2-3 1-2 7, Creighton Avery 2-4 0-0 4, Jamell Bradley 1-9 4-6 6, Rashon Thomas 5-9 1-1 16, Wellington Stovall 0-2 1-2 1, John Mouton 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 27-65 21-24 86.
Halftime — Texas A&M-Kingsville 44, UTPB 31. 3-Point goals — UTPB 5-23 (Rodriguez 2-3, Rivera 1-4, Hernandez 1-5, Jones 1-4, Newsone 0-2, Dembley 0-4, Anderson 0-1), Texas A&M-Kingsville 11-31 (Thomas 5-8, Flowers 4-8, Majors 1-2, Mouton 1-2, Severo 0-2, Chayer 0-2, Guerra 0-1, Avery 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Stovall 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 18, Texas A&M-Kingsville 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 25 (Sanoe 8), Texas A&M-Kingsville 35 (Chayer). Assists — UTPB 7 (Newsome 2, Dembley 2), Texas A&M-Kingsville 17 (Chayer 4).
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:14 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's winning streak snapped by Texas A&M-Kingsville
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
KINGSVILLE The UTPB men’s basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak coming to end in an 86-51 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday at the Steinke Physical Education Center.
The Falcons (10-3 overall, 3-1 Lone Star Conference) were handed their first conference loss of the season and struggled shooting the ball from the outside, finishing just 5 of 31 from the 3-point line. Elvin Rodriguez led UTPB with 10 points and six rebounds.
Tre Flowers and Rashon Thomas both finished with game-high totals of 16 points for the Javelinas (8-2, 4-0) while Danny Severo added 11.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:14 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
Falcons,
Basketball,
College Basketball,
Texas A&m-kingsville,
Lone Star Conference