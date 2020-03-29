MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former RockHound tested positive for coronavirus

Former Midland RockHounds player and manager Webster Garrison has tested positive for the coronavirus and is on a ventilator in the hospital in his home state of Louisiana.

His fiancée, Nikki Trudeaux, confirmed the news with a social media post.

The Oakland Athletics released a statement Saturday that a Minor League staffer had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery. We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy.

“During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, employees, and community is our top priority. We are in this together and will get through this together. We are following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines, and local public health recommendations for care. Finally, out of respect for this individual's privacy, at this time, we will not comment further regarding his situation.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the exposure occurred after he left the team’s Minor League camp in Mesa, Ariz. on March 13 and the minor league players were asked to self-quarantine through Friday.

Garrison was a player/coach for the RockHounds back in 1999 and hitting coach in 2000, 2005-07, 2009-10 and 2013-2014 and as manager in two separate stints in 2004 and 2008.