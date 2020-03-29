  • March 29, 2020

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former RockHound tested positive for coronavirus - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former RockHound tested positive for coronavirus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:30 pm

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Former RockHound tested positive for coronavirus OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Former Midland RockHounds player and manager Webster Garrison has tested positive for the coronavirus and is on a ventilator in the hospital in his home state of Louisiana.

His fiancée, Nikki Trudeaux, confirmed the news with a social media post.

The Oakland Athletics released a statement Saturday that a Minor League staffer had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery. We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy.

“During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, employees, and community is our top priority. We are in this together and will get through this together. We are following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines, and local public health recommendations for care. Finally, out of respect for this individual's privacy, at this time, we will not comment further regarding his situation.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the exposure occurred after he left the team’s Minor League camp in Mesa, Ariz. on March 13 and the minor league players were asked to self-quarantine through Friday.

Garrison was a player/coach for the RockHounds back in 1999 and hitting coach in 2000, 2005-07, 2009-10 and 2013-2014 and as manager in two separate stints in 2004 and 2008.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:30 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
69°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SE at 16mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 79°/Low 49°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]