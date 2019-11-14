  • November 14, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian begins tournament with a win - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian begins tournament with a win

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box

GIRLS

Permian 52, Benbrook 42

PERMIAN (1-1)

Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Aariell Washington 1 0-0 2, Nodia Cooper 1 0-0 2, Natalie Baeza 4 0-3 8, Camila Leal 1 1-2 4, Karen Guzman 6 4-4 17, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Daysia Christian 5 3-5 13, Jae Savage 2 0-0 4, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, C. Ortega 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-14 52

BENBROOK (0-2)

King 0 0-0 0, Wright 1 0-2 2, Overton 3 3-4 9, Ishmael 2 0-0 5, Callad 2 1-2 6, Hunter 5 0-2 13, Burrell 0 0-0 0, Sorrell 2 3-9 7. Totals 15 7-19 42.

Permian 13 8 14 17 — 52

Benbrook 11 10 7 14 — 42

3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Leal 1, Guzman 1), Benbtrook 5 (Ishmael 1, Callad 1, Hunter 3). Total fouls — Permian 14, Benbrook 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:46 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian begins tournament with a win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT WORTH The Permian girls basketball team began Eaton tournament with a 52-42 win over Benbrook Thursday.

Karen Guzman scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, while Daysia Christian had 13. Natalie Baeza finished with eight total for Permian.

It was Permian’s second game of the season, coming off with a 70-39 loss to Plainview last week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:46 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: NNW at 1mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 32°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 39°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 43°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]