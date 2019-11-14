Permian P logo
Permian 52, Benbrook 42
PERMIAN (1-1)
Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Aariell Washington 1 0-0 2, Nodia Cooper 1 0-0 2, Natalie Baeza 4 0-3 8, Camila Leal 1 1-2 4, Karen Guzman 6 4-4 17, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Daysia Christian 5 3-5 13, Jae Savage 2 0-0 4, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, C. Ortega 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-14 52
BENBROOK (0-2)
King 0 0-0 0, Wright 1 0-2 2, Overton 3 3-4 9, Ishmael 2 0-0 5, Callad 2 1-2 6, Hunter 5 0-2 13, Burrell 0 0-0 0, Sorrell 2 3-9 7. Totals 15 7-19 42.
Permian 13 8 14 17 — 52
Benbrook 11 10 7 14 — 42
3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Leal 1, Guzman 1), Benbtrook 5 (Ishmael 1, Callad 1, Hunter 3). Total fouls — Permian 14, Benbrook 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian begins tournament with a win
Odessa American
FORT WORTH The Permian girls basketball team began Eaton tournament with a 52-42 win over Benbrook Thursday.
Karen Guzman scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, while Daysia Christian had 13. Natalie Baeza finished with eight total for Permian.
It was Permian’s second game of the season, coming off with a 70-39 loss to Plainview last week.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
