COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Flores leads the way for UTPB

HOBBS, N.M. Erik Flores raced to a third-place finish to lead the UTPB men’s cross country team at the NMJC Invitational Saturday at Harry McAdams Park.

Flores covered the 8K course in 25 minutes, 14.08 seconds as South Plains teammates Alex Kitum (24:53.71) and Abdirizak Ibrahim (25:06.98) finished first and second, respectively.

Host New Mexico JC won the event with 47 points, Ranger College was second with 50 and UTPB finished third with 73. Odessa College was sixth with 165 points.

In the women’s race, UTPB’s Kenia Enriquez led the Falcons with a 20th-place finish in 21:54.41. UTPB finished fifth with 122 points, with South Plains taking the title with 26 points.