HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Dec. 14

BOYS

El Ave Shootout

At Crane HS

Late Saturday Scores

Rankin 74, McCamey 69

MCCAMEY

N. Rodriguez 2 1-2 5, Williams 0 2-4 2, Fuentes 6 6-10 20, C. Rodriguez 5 5-5 15, Gonzales 7 2-2 18, Rubio 3 1-3 7, O. Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 17-26 69.

RANKIN

Ben Rios 1 0-0 2, De’Shon Goodley 6 7-9 20, Hayden Loftin 0 2-2 2, Titan Quigg 9 4-7 27, Justin Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Kaleb Templeton 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Aguero 6 1-2 15, Braxxton Kirkland 1 3-7 5, Dynver Steen 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-27 74.

McCamey.................. 9.. 16 19 24 — 69

Rankin..................... 20.. 13 14 27 — 74

3-Point goals — McCamey 4 (Fuentes 2, Gonzales 2), Rankin 9 (Quigg 5, Aguero 2, Goodley 1, Rodriguez 1). Total fouls — McCamey 20, Rankin 22. Fouled out — McCamey: Gonzales, Williams. Technical fouls — McCamey: Rubio.

Midland Classical 49, Odessa High JV 23

ODESSA HIGH JV

C. Peterson 2 0-2 6, Marco 1 0-0 3, C. Contee 1 0-0 2, Garza 1 0-0 2, Eddie 0 0-2 0, Austen 1 0-0 2, Cervantes 2 0-0 6, E. Chavarria 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 0-4 23.

MIDLAND CLASSICAL

C. Kelly 1 0-0 2, C. Miller 9 8-11 26, L. Elliott 2 0-0 5, G. Berridge 1 0-0 2, A. Strahan 1 0-0 2, R. Layh 0 0-0 0, G. Beattie 1 0-0 2, D. Littleton 0 1-2 1, C. Corzine 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 12-17 49.

Odessa High JV...... 11.... 2 7 3 — 23

Midland Classical..... 8.. 14 11 16 — 49

3-Point goals — Odessa High JV 4 (Peterson 2, Cervantes 2), Midland Classical 1 (Elliott 1). Total fouls — Odessa High JV 17, Midland Classical 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Crane 78, Permian JV 59

PERMIAN JV

DJ Horn 2 1-1 5, Dae Dae McBride 4 0-0 10, Carious Davis 1 0-0 2, Dra McGee 0 0-0 0, Joe Aguilar 2 0-0 6, Gianni Castilo 0 4-4 4, Brian Huitron 4 0-0 10, Luke Persson 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 5, Corey McCoy 1 2-2 4, Kace Herr 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Jefferson 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 8-9 59.

CRANE

Nate Suttle 1 0-0 3, Aldo Garcia 5 0-0 10, Caleb Keppard 2 3-5 7, Brandon Cerna 1 0-0 2, Donny Bishop 7 0-0 17, Hector Murguia 0 0-0 0, Jorhan Velasco 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Willis 1 0-0 2, Aaron Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Ryan Hartman 11 1-1 23, Major Martin 0 0-0 0, Rome Tafoya 2 0-0 4, Noah Freeman 0 0-1 0, Angel Barrera 2 2-4 6. Totals 33 6-11 78.

Permian JV............... 7.. 15 12 23 — 59

Crane...................... 23.. 21 14 12 — 78

3-Point goals — Permian JV 8 (McBride 2, Aguilar 2, Huitron 2, Moreno 1, McCoy 1), Crane 6 (Bishop 4, Suttle 1, Rodriguez 1). Total fouls — Permian JV 12, Crane 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian JV: McCoy.

OTHER SCORES

Late Saturday

Presidio 67, Reagan County 52

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Tommy C. Jones MVP- Donny Bishop, Crane

De’shon Goodley, Rankin

Christian Peterson, Odessa High JV

Cort Miller, Midland Classical

Kyson Moreno, Permian JV

Ryan Hartman, Crane

Brandon Cerna, Crane

Jorhan Velasco, Crane

Caleb Keppard, Crane

GIRLS

Kristin Corbin Classic

At Andrews HS

Late Friday Scores

Brownfield 49, Snyder 37

Shallowater 67, El Paso Riverside 33

Midland Classical 55, Denver City 35

Brownfield 64, Andrews 39

Saturday Scores

Shallowater 51, Midland Classical 34

El Ave Shootout

At Crane HS

Late Friday Scores

Fort Stockton 46, McCamey 17

McCAMEY

Gomez 0 0-0 0, Lee 2 0-0 4, Falcon 1 1-2 3, Tarango 0 0-0 0, Harrold 0 0-2 0, Adams 1 3-7 5, Reza 1 1-2 3, Allen 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 5-13 17.

FORT STOCKTON

D Mendoza 1 0-0 2, B Diaz 0 0-0 0, B Rodriguez 3 1-2 9, L Williams 1 0-0 2, J. Lujan 2 0-0 5, K. Ruiz 0 0-0 0, A. Dominguez 5 0-0 10, E. Mata 3 0-0 6, A. Rivera 0 0-0 0, K. Villarreal 0 0-0 0, K. Salmon 3 2-5 8, A. Holmquist 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-7 47.

McCamey.................. 3.... 5 4 5 — 17

Fort Stockton........... 10.. 19 17 0 — 46

3-Point goals — McCamey 0, Fort Stockton 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lujan 1). Total fouls — McCamey 10, Fort Stockton 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Coahoma 49, Fort Stockton 36

COAHOMA

Julia Cox 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Curley 5 2-3 12, Katelyn Johnson 0 1-2 1, Macee Grant 0 1-2 1, Madison Rogers 3 4-6 11, Kenzi Canales 2 2-4 4, Abbie Lopez 1 0-0 2, MaKynlee Overton 5 7-11 17. Totals 15 13-30 49.

FORT STOCKTON

O Mendoza 0 0-0 0, B Diaz 0 0-0 0, B Rodriguez 1 2-5 5, L Williams 1 1-2 3, J Lujan 1 1-2 3, A Dominguez 4 0-0 8, K Salmon 6 1-6 13, A Holmquist 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-17 36.

Coahoma................. 14.... 9 20 6 — 49

Fort Stockton............. 8.... 4 10 13 — 36

3-Point goals — Coahoma 1 (Rodgers), Fort Stockton xx. Total fouls — Coahoma 16, Fort Stockton 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Coahoma 78, Rankin 68

COAHOMA

J. Cox 3 3-6 9, C. Corley 6 0-0 12, M. Rodgers 5 5-8 17, A. Lopez 0 1-2 1, M. Overton 15 9-13 39, K. Canales 0 0-0 0, M. Grant 0 0-0 0, K. Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 18-30 78.

RANKIN

J. Tubbs 3 3-5 12, I. Guerra 1 2-5 6, M. Jenkins 6 4-7 19, M. Evridge 2 2-2 6, B. Haire 1 0-1 2, H. Fouis 1 0-0 3, E. Burger 3 1-2 9, S. Wise 0 0-2 0, L. Martinez 4 1-4 9, W. Escajeda 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-28 68.

Coahoma................. 18.. 25 16 19 — 78

Rankin..................... 11.. 12 18 25 — 68

3-Point goals — Coahoma 2 (Rodgers 2), Rankin 11 (Tubbs 3, Jenkins 3, Burger 2, Guerra 1, Fouis 1, Martinez 1). Total fouls — Coahoma 19, Rankin 20. Fouled out — Coahoama: Lopez, Rankin: Escajeda. Technical fouls — None.

Crane 42, Reagan County 27

REAGAN COUNTY

DeLaCruz 0 0-0 0, Flores 2 3-4 9, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Lemons 0 0-0 0, Sosa 2 0-0 4, Deleon 2 0-0 4, Goodlie 2 0-0 02, Ybarra 0 0-0 0, Parr 2 1-2 3, Reyes 2 0-0 5, Yanes 0 0-0 0, Guerrero 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-6 27.

CRANE

Destiny Barrera 0 0-0 0, Karla Montes 3 0-0 6, Jade Davis 2 0-0 6, Layla Ybarra 1 1-2 4, Taylor Heiser 0 0-0 0, Ester Garcia 3 1-6 7, Natalie Bernard 2 0-0 4, Jadyn Flores 2 0-0 4, Ivanna Garcia 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 3-8 42.

Reagan County......... 2.... 8 8 9 — 27

Crane...................... 10.. 14 2 13 — 42

3-Point goals — Reagan County 3 (Flores 2, Reyes 1), Crane 3 (Davis 2, Ybarra 1). Total fouls — Reagan County 9, Crane 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None

boys

Gym Bice Tournament

At Andrews HS

Late Friday Scores

Brownfield 72, Borger 46

Denver City 41, Lubbock High 36

Shallowater 78, Borger 53,

Lamesa 65, Brownfield 58

Andrews 73, Shallowater 57

El Ave Shootout

At Crane HS

Late Friday Scores

Permian JV 69, Midland Classical 46

PERMIAN JV

D. Horn 0 2-2 2, D. McBride 4 0-0 10, D. McGee 1 1-2 3, J. Aguilar 1 0-0 3, O. Castillo 1 0-0 3, B. Huitron 0 1-2 1, L. Persons 2 0-0 5, Z. Leija 0 0-0 0, K. Moreno 1 0-0 3, C. McCoy 5 0-0 13, R. Herr 5 0-0 13, J. Jefferson 3 2-2 8, Name not reported No. 30 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 6-8 69.

MIDLAND CLASSICAL

C. Miller 8 3-8 19, L. Elliott 2 0-0 4, G Berridge 0 0-0 0, R. Layh 1 0-0 3, G. Beattie 4 0-0 10, D. Littleton 3 0-0 6, C. Corzine 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-8 46.

Permian JV............. 21.. 18 12 18 — 69

Midland Classical..... 8.. 14 14 10 — 46

3-Point goals — Permian JV 13 (McBride 3, McCoy 3, Herr 3, Moreno 1, Persons 1, Aguilar 1, Castillo 1), Midland Classical 3 (Beattie 2, Layh 1). Total fouls — Permian JV 12, Midland Classical 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Permian JV 74, McCamey 50

PERMIAN JV

D. Horn 1 0-0 3, D. McBride 1 0-0 3, Davis 2 0-0 4, McGee 3 0-0 8, Aguilar 1 0-0 3, Castillo 0 0-0 0, Huitron 1 0-0 3, Persons 1 0-0 2, Leija 1 0-0 3, McCoy 5 2-2 16, Herr 5 0-0 13, Jefferson 3 2-2 8, Name not reported No. 30 4 0-1 8. Totals 28 4-5 74.

MCCAMEY

N. Rodriguez 3 2-3 10. Williams 0 0-2 0, Acosta 0 1-3 1, Fuentes 3 0-0 8, Guevara 2 0-0 6, C. Rodriguez 2 2-4 6, Gonzales 1 0-0 3, Rubio 4 3-3 12, O. Rodriguez 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-15 50.

Permian JV............. 24.. 26 18 6 — 74

McCamey.................. 9.. 21 6 14 — 50

3-Point goals — Permian JV 14 (McCoy 4, Herr 3, McGee 2, Horn 1, McBride 1, Aguilar 1, Leija 1, Huitron 1), McCamey 8 (Rodriguez 2, Fuentes 2, Guevara 2, Gonzales 1, Rubio 1). Total fouls — Permian JV 14, McCamey 6. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — None.

McCamey 68, Presidio 67

MCCAMEY

N. Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-1 2, Acosta 0 0-0 0, Fuentes 6 2-3 15, Guevara 2 0-0 4, Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Rubio 14 5-8 36, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, O. Rodriguez 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 8-12 68.

PRESIDIO

E. Pando 6 1-3 16, A. Rohara 6 4-6 18, A. Ramos 3 2-7 10, J. Hernandes 2 4-8 10, J. Moya 2 2-2 7, J. Salazar 3 0-0 6, J. Fernandez 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-26 67.

McCamey................ 24.... 8 10 25 — 68

Presidio.................. 17.. 19 13 18 — 67

3-Point goals — McCamey 4 (Rubio 3, Fuentes 1), Presidio 10 (Pando 3, Rohara 2, Ramos 2, Hernandes 2, Moya 1). Total fouls — McCamey 19, Presidio 16. Fouled out — McCamey: N. Rodriguez. Technical fouls — None.

Crane 75, Rankin 49

RANKIN

Ben Rios 4 0-0 9, De’Shon Goodley 5 1-1 11, Titan Quigg 4 1-2 13, Justin Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, TJ Templeton 0 0-0 0, Hayden Loftin 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Aguero 3 0-0 9, Braxxton Kirkland 2 0-0 04, David Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Santos Nava 0 0-0 0, Brock Wise 0 0-0 0, Dynver Steen 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-3 49.

CRANE

Nate Suttle 1 0-0 3, Caleb Keppared 6 3-4 15, Brandon Cerna 4 0-0 11, Donny Bishop 4 1-1 13, Hector Murguia 0 0-1 1, Jorhan Velascoa 3 0-0 7, Jaxon Willis 0 0-0 0, Aaron Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Major Martin 0 0-1 0, Ryan Hartman 5 4-6 14, Rome Tafoya 0 0-0 0, Izak Aranda 0 0-0 0, Noah Freeman 0 0-0 0, Aldo Garcia 5 0-0 10, Angel Barrera 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 8-13 75.

Rankin..................... 17.. 12 16 4 — 49

Crane...................... 17.. 20 16 23 — 75

3-Point goals — Crane 9 (Cerna 3, Bishop 3, Velasco 1, Barrera 1, Suttle 1). Total fouls —Rankin 7, Crane 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Crane 73, Reagan County 27

OTHER SCORES

Late Friday

Midland Classical 43, Presidio 33