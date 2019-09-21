  • September 21, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: OC sweeps in Blinn Invitational

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: OC sweeps in Blinn Invitational

Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:30 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

BRENHAM The Odessa College volleyball team went undefeated in the Blinn College Classic, winning its Saturday matches against College of DuPage and Wharton College.

The Lady Wranglers swept both teams.

Against College of DuPage, the Lady Wranglers won by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-17.

Luisa Dos Santos had 11 kills and an ace to lead the Lady Wranglers against College of Du Page while Lyric Love had eight kills and Emery Judkins had six kills in the Lady Wranglers’ first game.

Against Wharton College, Odessa College won by scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10.

Maria Rodrigues and Savannah Marenco each had 10 kills to lead the Lady Wranglers while Judkins had seven.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

