  • April 16, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 17 memories

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 2:41 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1951: On this date, the Odessa Oilers unleashed a 19-hit attack for an 18-2 win over the Midland Indians in their penultimate exhibition before beginning the Longhorn League campaign. … The Odessa College tennis team was preparing for the Texas Junior College Conference West Zone meet in Lubbock.

>> 1970: The Andrews baseball team was getting ready to begin District 2-3A play against Monahans. The Mustangs were entering the game as the defending district champion. … The Odessa College men’s track and field teams were prepared to compete at the Thunderbird Relays in Hobbs, N.M. Odessa College’s Willie Harrison entered as one of the favorites to take the 100-yard dash.

>> 1992: Area track and field teams were getting ready for the District 4-5A championship at Elmer Gray Stadium in Abilene. … The Permian girls gymnastics team set a school record by scoring 116.40 points in the first round of the Region I competition. Permian ended the compulsory portion of the competition with a two-point lead over Abilene Cooper and a 4.25-point edge on third-place San Angelo Central. … The Permian boys gymnastics team ended the first day in fourth place. … The Permian boys and girls tennis teams were getting ready to compete in the District 4-5A championships at Abilene Cooper. … The Odessa Country Club was hosting the District 4-5A golf tournament. Abilene High’s Jody Crowe won the district medalist honors after shooting a total of 295 for four rounds.

>> 2010: The Permian girls track and field team was unable to defend the District 2-5A championships as the Lady Panthers ended up coming in third. Amarillo High took the title and Lubbock Coronado finished second. ... The Odessa College softball team split a doubleheader against El Paso Community College, taking the first game 6-1 before dropping the second game 2-1.

