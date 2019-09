COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Western New Mexico in conference opener

SILVER CITY, N.M. The UTPB volleyball team kept its hot start to the season going as the Falcons swept Western New Mexico 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 Friday at Drag’s Court in the Lone Star Conference opener for both teams.

Aquincia Strambler and Stephanie Sanchez each had seven kills to lead UTPB (9-1, 1-0 LSC), while Kiera Granado and Analise Lucio added 17 and 13 assists, respectively. Megan Ashton had 11 digs and an ace to help the Falcons.