COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB wins in five sets

DENTON The UTPB volleyball team closed out their two-game road trip with a win in five sets over Texas Woman’s University on Saturday.

The Falcons (14-3 overall, 6-2 in Lone Star Conference) won by scores of 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 in a game that was back and forth.

Aquincia Strambler had 16 kills and four blocks for the Falcons while Haleigh Robinson put up 12 kills and two blocks. Travana Matthews had 10 kills and four blocks while Isela Murillo had 10 kills and two aces.

It was the fourth consecutive win for UTPB which currently sits in third place in its division behind Angelo State and West Texas A&M.

Texas Woman’s University fell to 9-9, 5-3.