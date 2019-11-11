WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB wins home opener

The UTPB women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 97-54 victory over Arlington Baptist Monday night at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons built an early 27-18 lead in the first quarter before pulling away over the next two frames by outscoring the Lady Patriots 50-14 during that stretch.

Rory Carter led UTPB (1-2 overall) finished with a game-high 18 points. Alexus Quaadman had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Kristian James added 11 for the Falcons

Heaven Muenster and Rebecca Farmer finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Arlington Bapitst(1-2).

UTPB heads back on the road for its next game at 5 p.m Thursday at Dallas Christian.