UTPB 97, Arlington Baptist 54
ARLINGTON BAPTIST (0-1)
Rebecca Farmer 4-10 1-2 12, Arlene Madrid 4-12 1-2 10, Aaliyiah Clark 2-9 3-4 7, Jaila Cook 2-6 1-5 5, Peniah Waites 1-3 0-0 2, Heaven Muenster 3-4 0-0 13, Hailey Regino 0-0 3-4 3, Kristina Diaz 1-3 0-0 2, Rhianna Jones 0-8 0-0 0, Abigail Wasik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 16-25 54.
UTPB (1-2)
Rory Carter 7-15 2-2 18, Alexus Quaadman 6-10 2-5 14, Kayla Galindo 2-5 0-0 6, Lemia Ntor-Ue 2-4 0-0 5, Holly Hemmeline 2-7 0-0 4, Kristian James 5-7 0-0 11, Jordan Rogers 3-6 2-3 9, Jada Berry 3-6 0-0 8, Lauren Stallworth 4-7 0-0 8, Chanta Thomas 3-7 0-0 8, Precious Featherson 0-0 4-4 4, Alexis Popham 1-2 0-0 2, Yazmkin Batch 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 10-14 97
Arlington Baptist 18 10 4 22 — 54
UTPB 27 31 19 20 — 97
3-Point goals — Arlington Baptist 4-23 (Farmer 3-9, Madrid 1-5, Clark 0-4, Cook 0-1, Jones 0-2, Wasik 0-2), UTPB 11-33 (Carter 2-8, Galindo 2-4, Ntor-Ue 1-1, Hemmeline 0-4, James 1-3, Rogers 1-3, Berry 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Batch 0-1). Total fouls — Arlington Baptist 16, UTPB 27. Fouled out — UTPB (Berry). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Arlington Baptist 38 (Cook 7, Jones 7), UTPB 51 (Quaadman 11). Assists — Arlington Baptist 6 (Wasik 2, Clark 2), UTPB 26 (Hemmeline 5, Galindo 5).
Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 9:47 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB wins home opener
The UTPB women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 97-54 victory over Arlington Baptist Monday night at Falcon Dome.
The Falcons built an early 27-18 lead in the first quarter before pulling away over the next two frames by outscoring the Lady Patriots 50-14 during that stretch.
Rory Carter led UTPB (1-2 overall) finished with a game-high 18 points. Alexus Quaadman had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Kristian James added 11 for the Falcons
Heaven Muenster and Rebecca Farmer finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Arlington Bapitst(1-2).
UTPB heads back on the road for its next game at 5 p.m Thursday at Dallas Christian.
