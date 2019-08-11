Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT080519Volleyball03
Odessa HIgh senior Gabby Jaquez (left) passes the ball while head coach Victoria Smith (right) looks on during practice on Aug. 5 at the OHS Fieldhouse.
- Cumulative Statistics
-
Greenwood def. Odessa High
25-19, 25-20
Odessa High def. Fabens
17-25, 25-18, 25-24
Monahans def. Odessa High
25-19, 26-24
MONAHANS TOURNAMENT
At Jerry Larned Sports Complex, Monahans
Saturday
Cumulative Statistics
Kills — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 3, Brianna McClure 15, Desirae Hernandez 5, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Julisha Terry, 4, Yamillie Tercero 2, Alexis Luna 18.
Blocks — Odessa High: Brianna McClure .5, Desirae Hernandez .5, Julisha Terry .5, Alexis Luna 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 45, Kaia Minjarez 20.
Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 9, Gabriel Jaquez 39, Brianna McClure 9, Desirae Hernandez 1, Bianca Solorzano 1, Kaia Minjarez 10, Alexis Luna 4, Cassandra Franco 10.
Aces — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 1
Records
Odessa High 4-2
Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:33 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bronchos have solid opening weekend
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
MONAHANS The Odessa High volleyball team, perfect on the first day of competition, couldn’t keep the momentum going during bracket play at the Monahans Tournament Saturday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.
The Lady Bronchos (4-2) lost to Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, defeated Fabens, 17-28, 25-18, 25-24, and then lost to Monahans, 25-19, 25-24, in the consolation championship game.
Alexis Luna led the Lady Bronchos with 18 kills, with Brianna McClure adding 15 kills and 45 assists to the effort. Gabriel Jaquez had 39 digs to pace the defense.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Greenwood,
Monahans,
Odessa High
on
Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:33 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High School,
Alexis Luna,
Jerry Larned Sports Complex,
Gabriel Jaquez,
Brianna Mcclure