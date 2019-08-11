  • August 11, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bronchos have solid opening weekend - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bronchos have solid opening weekend

Cumulative Statistics

Greenwood def. Odessa High

25-19, 25-20

Odessa High def. Fabens

17-25, 25-18, 25-24

Monahans def. Odessa High

25-19, 26-24

 

MONAHANS TOURNAMENT

At Jerry Larned Sports Complex, Monahans

Saturday

Kills — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 3, Brianna McClure 15, Desirae Hernandez 5, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Julisha Terry, 4, Yamillie Tercero 2, Alexis Luna 18.

Blocks — Odessa High: Brianna McClure .5, Desirae Hernandez .5, Julisha Terry .5, Alexis Luna 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 45, Kaia Minjarez 20.

Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 9, Gabriel Jaquez 39, Brianna McClure 9, Desirae Hernandez 1, Bianca Solorzano 1, Kaia Minjarez 10, Alexis Luna 4, Cassandra Franco 10.

Aces — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 1

Records

Odessa High 4-2

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:33 pm

MONAHANS The Odessa High volleyball team, perfect on the first day of competition, couldn’t keep the momentum going during bracket play at the Monahans Tournament Saturday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (4-2) lost to Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, defeated Fabens, 17-28, 25-18, 25-24, and then lost to Monahans, 25-19, 25-24, in the consolation championship game.

Alexis Luna led the Lady Bronchos with 18 kills, with Brianna McClure adding 15 kills and 45 assists to the effort. Gabriel Jaquez had 39 digs to pace the defense.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:33 pm.

