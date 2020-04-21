COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Seven Odessa College players sign to continue careers at next level

Recruiting has taken on a different form in collegiate sports across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That didn’t slow down the run of success that the Odessa College women’s basketball program had in sending seven players from the 2019-2020 Lady Wranglers squad to the next level.

Six of the seven signed with Division I programs while forward Nokoia White stayed local and signed with UTPB.

Odessa College coach Ara Baten said that the success in moving on to the next level is a credit to the players themselves.

“I think it begins and ends with having good players,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything special with what we’re doing as much as it is the people we have here.”

“The kids that come in here are good students and good players and they’re going to have good opportunities to move on.”

He also credited assistant coach Denise Rosario in bringing in those players that make an impact from the moment each player sets foot on campus.

“I have a fantastic assistant coach that does a great job with recruiting and identifying really good players,” he said. “There’s no magic formula to it.”

Those opportunities arrived from all across the country with this year’s Odessa College team that finished 23-9 and earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament before the event was canceled.

Staying close to home, Baten said that White will be an excellent addition to Rae Boothe’s program.

“I think her game translates pretty well to the way UTPB likes to play,” Baten said. “She’s a nice kid.

“I’m really happy for Coach Boothe. She’s been recruiting our kids hard and for her to finally get one, I’m excited.”

The Lady Wranglers’ footprint also extends from the West Coast to the Midwest.

Forward Maria Guimaraes and guard Yanina Todorova signed with Fresno State and reunite with teammate Wytalla Motta, who joined the Lady Bulldogs program last season.

Baten said that he can’t remember the last time that he’s had three players sign with the same program over the course of two seasons but says that both Guimaraes and Todorova found a good comfort level there.

Guimaraes took a visit back in December and committed in early January while Todorova committed it even though she was unable to take a visit to campus.

“The whole recruiting thing has been way different,” Baten said. “I’m excited for both of them. Fresno State has a good program and it’s a great situation for them.”

Guard Sofia Persson is joining them in California after signing with the University of San Francisco.

Western Junior College Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player Okako Adika is heading to Indianapolis, Ind., to play at Butler, while forward Geovana Lopes heads to Champaign after signing with Illinois.

A pair of Lady Wranglers are staying in the Lone Star State — White and guard Arielle Adams, who is heading to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Baten said that the biggest thing that stands out the most from this year’s signees is that they each found the right spot.

This despite the fact that only Adika and Guimaraes were able to take visits, while the others could only go the virtual route after the NJCAA and NCAA instituted restrictions on recruiting.

“I think it’s more unfortunate that a lot of them didn’t get the chance to see some of the places that were recruiting them,” Baten said. “They build relationships with the coaches and perform at a great level.

“One of their rewards is for them to take these trips and see these places to get a firsthand look. They didn’t get to do that this year and that’s too bad for them.”

Despite that, and having the season end prematurely, Baten said he’s confident that his players will be able to find success on and off the court at their next stops.

“I think they all made really good decisions and found programs that are good fits for them in all aspects, not just basketball,” he said.

