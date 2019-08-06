COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB names new defensive backs coordinator

The UTPB football team has added a new face to its coaching staff, bringing in Brandon Burton, the university announced on Tuesday.

Burton, who played five seasons in the National Football League (2011-2015) will be taking over as defensive backs and defensive passing game coordinator for the Falcons.

Prior to UTPB, Burton was the defensive backs coach for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football League.

Burton played collegiately at Utah and was an All-Mountain West cornerback in 2010. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft.